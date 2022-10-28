NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Investigators said he also offered her money to perform a sex act. The disturbing incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on 38th Street near 13th Avenue in Borough Park. Police said the man lured the girl into a building, but she was able to run away. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO