Plymouth, MI

plymouthvoice.com

There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth

Oct. 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth and It’s not about politics, woke ideology, schools, radical preferences or even parking spaces. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about Americanism built on hometown values. The allegiance to tradition and the wistful desire to return...
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Americajr.com

Plymouth-Canton Community High School wins 2022 Governor’s High School Cyber Challenge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — High school teams from across Michigan came together for the finals of the 2022 Governor’s High School Cyber Challenge, a cybersecurity competition hosted by the State of Michigan. The ten qualifying teams, composed of up to three students each, completed challenges designed to test their knowledge of information technology and cybersecurity. The competition scores were based on the number of completed virtual challenges and the highest demonstrated mastery of essential cybersecurity skills. The winning teams were announced today at the Michigan Cyber Summit.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Howell boy creates a full-scale Halloween trail at his Bates Street house

A lot of people in Howell go all-out for Halloween, and Gavin Gillaspie of 613 Bates Street is at the top of the list. The son of Jason and Gina Gillaspie, Gavin – with help from his younger brother Reid – has spent the last few weeks creating a fun and scary Halloween trail in their front yard. (See the video below.)
HOWELL, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings

A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great spots for brunch in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If bottomless mimosas and Belgian waffles sound more appealing than plain eggs and buttered toast, you may have an infatuation with brunch. Lucky for you, Ann Arbor has plenty of brunch spots to choose from. Check out these five great brunch places in Ann Arbor. Stray...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
OREGON, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
PLYMOUTH, MI
US 103.1

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

“Mr. Dexter” Paul Cousins Retirement Leaves a Space Hard to Fill

Say the words “Mr. Dexter,” and many people will immediately know you are referring to Paul Cousins. Much of what Dexter is today is the result of Paul’s efforts over many years. His years of service were recently recognized by the city with a proclamation. “Paul is...
DEXTER, MI

