Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
plymouthvoice.com
There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth
Oct. 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth and It’s not about politics, woke ideology, schools, radical preferences or even parking spaces. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about Americanism built on hometown values. The allegiance to tradition and the wistful desire to return...
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
Americajr.com
Plymouth-Canton Community High School wins 2022 Governor’s High School Cyber Challenge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — High school teams from across Michigan came together for the finals of the 2022 Governor’s High School Cyber Challenge, a cybersecurity competition hosted by the State of Michigan. The ten qualifying teams, composed of up to three students each, completed challenges designed to test their knowledge of information technology and cybersecurity. The competition scores were based on the number of completed virtual challenges and the highest demonstrated mastery of essential cybersecurity skills. The winning teams were announced today at the Michigan Cyber Summit.
thelivingstonpost.com
Howell boy creates a full-scale Halloween trail at his Bates Street house
A lot of people in Howell go all-out for Halloween, and Gavin Gillaspie of 613 Bates Street is at the top of the list. The son of Jason and Gina Gillaspie, Gavin – with help from his younger brother Reid – has spent the last few weeks creating a fun and scary Halloween trail in their front yard. (See the video below.)
Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings
A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
5 great spots for brunch in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If bottomless mimosas and Belgian waffles sound more appealing than plain eggs and buttered toast, you may have an infatuation with brunch. Lucky for you, Ann Arbor has plenty of brunch spots to choose from. Check out these five great brunch places in Ann Arbor. Stray...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater
OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
thesuntimesnews.com
“Mr. Dexter” Paul Cousins Retirement Leaves a Space Hard to Fill
Say the words “Mr. Dexter,” and many people will immediately know you are referring to Paul Cousins. Much of what Dexter is today is the result of Paul’s efforts over many years. His years of service were recently recognized by the city with a proclamation. “Paul is...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
Royal Oak kid, leukemia survivor designs epic Halloween display
A little boy from Royal Oak is embracing the Halloween spirit after 26 months of cancer treatment. He finished with just enough time to build a spooky display in his front yard.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
Beech leaf disease found in southeast Michigan counties: What to know
Fall in Michigan typically means pumpkin-spiced lattes and canopies of autumn leaves in warm hues of yellow and orange or fiery shades of crimson. But this year, some of those trees are under attack thanks to a tiny, invasive worm that is threatening the state's beech specimens. ...
A Look Inside the Legendary Castle in the Woods: Jackson, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For years it's been simply called “the castle” and a legendary local site for decades…and yeah, I went to a few parties there. It’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit restaurant celebrates 2 year anniversary with launch of vermouth
TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit restaurant is celebrating two years and the launch of a new distilled spirit. Cucina Lab Torino, out of Troy, has released a vermouth that’ll be available to Detroiters. ROSSO Bitta’s vermouth will be available for purchase at Cucina Lab Torino, Pape Joe’s...
Comments / 1