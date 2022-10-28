ANN ARBOR, Mich. — High school teams from across Michigan came together for the finals of the 2022 Governor’s High School Cyber Challenge, a cybersecurity competition hosted by the State of Michigan. The ten qualifying teams, composed of up to three students each, completed challenges designed to test their knowledge of information technology and cybersecurity. The competition scores were based on the number of completed virtual challenges and the highest demonstrated mastery of essential cybersecurity skills. The winning teams were announced today at the Michigan Cyber Summit.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO