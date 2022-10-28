Read full article on original website
Related
utoledo.edu
UToledo to Cut Ribbon on New Student Center
The University of Toledo will celebrate the opening of the new Center for Advocacy and Student Experience with a ribbon cutting and open house event on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The new center, located in Thompson Student Union Room 2518, brings together several areas in the Division of Student Affairs in a newly remodeled space to connect students to services in times of need.
utoledo.edu
Campus Play to Commemorate Kristallnacht Anniversary Nov. 6
The University of Toledo is observing the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the Night of Broken Glass — with the Sunday, Nov. 6, performance of “The Trial of FDR” in the Law Center McQuade Auditorium on Main Campus. The play focuses on the controversy surrounding the...
Comments / 0