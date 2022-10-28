Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Mina fitness latest, Under-21s victorious, defender linked
Everton draw Fulham 0-0. Watch the highlights below. “To get a point away from home is always good and to keep a clean sheet is always good as well. We could have maybe got something more out of the game but I think that’s us just wanting to get better and better each time we play. We want perfection, but you will never be perfect in a football match. I think I made some good saves and I’ve worked hard all week. I say that all the time - I work all week to put in a performance when I need to. I felt I did that today and I’m happy with the clean sheet,” says Pickford. [RBM]
SB Nation
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
CBS Sports
Fulham vs. Everton prediction, odds, line, spread: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 29, 2022
Fulham are riding high as they return to Craven Cottage on a three-game unbeaten run to host Everton on Saturday in an English Premier League match. The Cottagers (5-3-4) are a surprising seventh in the Premier League table after a 3-2 victory against Leeds United last Sunday. Everton (3-4-5) also comes in on a high note after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday. That took some heat off manager Frank Lampard, at least temporarily. The Toffees need to find some goals, and Fulham have been giving up plenty. On the other hand, the Cottagers can score with the best of them and face a stingy Toffees back line, so something will have to give Saturday.
SB Nation
Monday October 31st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Mon. October 31, 2022
Hey there, Hoddlers! It’s your Hoddler-In-Chief-In-Chief. Fitzie has the day off today — I believe he’s frantically driving around searching for a Party City in order to complete his Harry Winks costume in time for trick-or-treating. Today is Halloween, the culmination of Spooky Season and in my...
Luton Town vs Sunderland: Team News, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
Sunderland visit Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town, who currently sit in ninth place. All tickets for the game have been sold in what is a key fixture for both teams.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side. A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.
SB Nation
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. West Ham: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United clash with West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Red Devils looking for their second win at Old Trafford this week, having ran out 3-0 winners against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night in the Europa League. The Hammers also come into the game off...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
SB Nation
Lasses Fan Focus: “It’s been amazing to be a part of the journey,” say Saints supporters!
We have been shortlisted for “Fan Media of the Year” in the Football Supporters Association awards. Voting is open now and closes on 31 October. Roker Report: Thank you for speaking to us. Southampton currently find themselves in the dizzying heights of 3rd in the league after gaining promotion to the division last season. How would you rate Southampton's performance so far?
SB Nation
Frank Lampard frustrated with officials after Mitrovic escapes red card in Everton draw
Frank Lampard declared himself satisfied with Everton’s performance in Saturday’s goalless draw at Fulham, but felt Cottagers striker Alexsandar Mitrovic was lucky to stay on the pitch for a late challenge on Idrissa Gueye. Mitrovic was only booked for a stamp on Gueye’s ankle during the first half...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Lineups & Match thread: Last chance, fancy Danks
Last game before we flip the calendar page and reach the month of the Human Rights World Cup. Exciting times ahead!. Do you know what is exciting, too? Newcastle United's current form. Even with all of the talk about this whole new (and inevitable to arrive at some point) Super...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leeds United
After Liverpool bounced back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat in the league to Nottingham Forest with a 3-0 victory over Ajax in Europe that secured their place in the Champions League knockout rounds, the Reds are back in Premier League action as they welcome Leeds United to Anfield in Saturday’s late kickoff. While Liverpool’s struggles see them sitting eighth after 11 games, five points off the top four and 12 behind surprise leaders Arsenal, Leeds have had an even rougher go to start their second season back in the top flight.
SB Nation
Burnley Fans Verdict: Heartbreak At Turf Moor
We’ve all seen many a last-minute loss in our time following the Royals I’m sure, but non in recent memory have rankled as much as this one. I still feel just as bitter writing this on Sunday afternoon as I did at 5pm on Saturday evening. What happened...
Comments / 0