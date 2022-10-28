Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
utoledo.edu
UToledo to Cut Ribbon on New Student Center
The University of Toledo will celebrate the opening of the new Center for Advocacy and Student Experience with a ribbon cutting and open house event on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The new center, located in Thompson Student Union Room 2518, brings together several areas in the Division of Student Affairs in a newly remodeled space to connect students to services in times of need.
utoledo.edu
Campus Play to Commemorate Kristallnacht Anniversary Nov. 6
The University of Toledo is observing the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the Night of Broken Glass — with the Sunday, Nov. 6, performance of “The Trial of FDR” in the Law Center McQuade Auditorium on Main Campus. The play focuses on the controversy surrounding the...
13abc.com
ProMedica CEO retiring
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ProMedica Board of Directors chose Arturo Polizzi to serve as ProMedica’s next chief executive officer Friday. He will replace Randy Oostra, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization on October 31. In an email sent to staff, the hospital said Oostra was...
sent-trib.com
Pastor has progressive vision, commited to LGBTQ community
The Rev. Jeff Schooley, Ph.D. is the new minister at First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. He officially started on Aug. 1, but will have the formal installation ceremony on Tuesday. Schooley previously served at First Presbyterian of Marysville, Ohio, and Center Presbyterian Church, of McMurray, Pennsylvania. Asked what attracted...
utoledo.edu
Reminder: Last Day of Open Enrollment Period
The University of Toledo’s open enrollment period is available through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. All employees need to complete the open enrollment selections by the Oct. 31 deadline. Review the plans on the UToledo Employee 2023 Benefits website. To select your benefits, log in to myUT portal, select...
thebrewermagazine.com
The Reason Twin Oast Expanded its Portfolio with Latest Offering
Debuting this morning to Northwest Ohio consumers, Twin Oast Brewing took a feet-first approach in the Thiolized IPA game with its first Hazy Double IPA, Humble Giant. Twin Oast founder Cory Smith shared with Brewer a preview of the beer this week before it was released to consumers. Located in Port Clinton, Ohio — near the famous amusement park, Cedar Point — the brewery/brewpub is very much what Smith calls a “summer seasonal” type of place that banks on tourists during the summer to help with sales while locals make up the majority of sales as the months’ temps cool.
hollandsfj.us
Newest addition to Howard Marsh opens to the public
On a cold, blustery and rainy day, Metroparks Toledo unveiled the newest addition to Howard Marsh park on Howard Road in Jerusalem Township. Inclement weather forced the event indoors to Macomber Lodge at Pearson park in Oregon, but following the dedication, visitors were invited to travel east for 10 miles on State Route 2 to the park where tours were offered.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH
An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
utrockets.com
Rockets Capture Second Straight MAC Championship Title
ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Joy Chirchir and senior Faith Linga had a 2-3 finish to lead the University of Toledo women's cross country team to its second consecutive MAC Women's Cross Country Championship title at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. Toledo, ranked No. 16 nationally, placed five...
Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater
OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
sent-trib.com
Eckel appointed as Perrysburg Twp. administrator
LIME CITY — Township trustees have chosen Jon Eckel, the recently retired assistant city administrator for Perrysburg, as the new township administrator. Eckel’s hiring was announced at the Oct. 19 regular trustees meeting. Eckel has spent his career working for the city of Perrysburg. Prior to his year...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
wlen.com
Three Lenawee County Schools to Receive Rebates to Aide Transition to Electric School Buses
Britton, MI – Three Lenawee County school districts will be receiving rebates to help transition school buses to electric buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announced of the winners of the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Clean School Bus Rebates. In total, 25 Michigan school districts will receive over $54 million in rebates to help transition 138 buses.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
sent-trib.com
Cars canceled: Sheriff out of luck for new vehicles in ‘22
Inflation and supply chain issues has kicked Wood County out of its place for sheriff vehicles this year. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn told the commissioners that eight Ford vehicles he was expecting for 2022 will not be coming. The county usually has a state purchasing agreement with a dealership, he said.
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
MLive.com
Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident
Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
