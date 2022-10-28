James Kelly Sr. and Rosalie Kelly pin insignia on the uniform their son, James Kelly Sr., during his promotion ceremony Saturday at the St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 building in Morgan City. Kelly Jr. is a U.S. Army helicopter pilot who served three tours in Afghanistan during his 17 years in the military. He is also 2001 graduate of Morgan City High and an alumnus of the JROTC program at MCHS and the ROTC program at Southern University. He has been promoted to lieutenant colonel effective Oct. 1 and chose his hometown for the ceremony. Col. Ryan Kendall of the Army Futures and Concept Command administered the oath Saturday. Kelly is also a bodybuilder who won the 2022 Mr. America Masters Men's Physique competition.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO