iheart.com
Helicopter Crash In Gulf Kills One, Critically Injures Two
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard received a call on Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter that a Bell 407 with three people on board had gone down about 46 miles south of Morgan City. A Coast Guard air...
wbrz.com
Man killed after being thrown from truck in Iberville Parish overnight, State Police says
MARINGOUIN - A man was killed in an overnight crash in Iberville Parish when the truck he was riding in flipped, throwing him from the vehicle. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis of New Orleans.
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
wbrz.com
Police rescue man who crashed car into bayou, then write him a ticket
HOUMA - Police wrote a man a ticket after they helped save him from drowning inside his car, which plummeted off a bridge and into a bayou after he failed to stop for a barricade. The Houma Police Department said good Samaritans had to help first responders fish the 62-year-old...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
wbrz.com
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved in hit-and-run boating crash
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed Trooper Justin Chiasson on leave this month for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash that left a person injured. Chiasson is an internet sensation who has millions of followers under the name Stalekracker. Chiasson was on a boat in July with Bryan...
TPSO: Man wanted after stray bullet kills 52-year-old
GIBSON, Louisiana — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man whose reckless shooting killed an unsuspecting victim. On October 20th, Terrebonne Parish Deputies were called to a trailer on Tasha Court in Gibson. 1ST Lt. Blake A. Tabor, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, said, "She was...
Teen dies, another hospitalized from drug overdoses in Lafourche Parish
Deputies are urging anyone who bought drugs from 18-year-old Blayne Terrebonne to NOT take them because they say there's an increased risk of overdose.
houmatimes.com
Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge
On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am the Houma Police Department and Houma Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped. Officers responded to the Daigeville Bridge which is located near the intersection of Grand Caillou Rd and...
theadvocate.com
Update: Accused robber who escaped Assumption jail found in Jefferson Parish; jailer resigns
An accused armed robber who scaled "security measures" and escaped the Assumption Parish Detention Center was captured Thursday on Jefferson Parish's west bank and one jail employee has resigned over this week's breach, the sheriff said. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed...
Louisiana students in custody after racially-motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
stmarynow.com
Kelly returns to Morgan City for promotion to lieutenant colonel
James Kelly Sr. and Rosalie Kelly pin insignia on the uniform their son, James Kelly Sr., during his promotion ceremony Saturday at the St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 building in Morgan City. Kelly Jr. is a U.S. Army helicopter pilot who served three tours in Afghanistan during his 17 years in the military. He is also 2001 graduate of Morgan City High and an alumnus of the JROTC program at MCHS and the ROTC program at Southern University. He has been promoted to lieutenant colonel effective Oct. 1 and chose his hometown for the ceremony. Col. Ryan Kendall of the Army Futures and Concept Command administered the oath Saturday. Kelly is also a bodybuilder who won the 2022 Mr. America Masters Men's Physique competition.
brproud.com
3 Denham Springs men arrested for distributing drugs
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a month-long investigation, narcotics agents have arrested three Denham Springs men for allegedly distributing drugs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working on information received about illegal narcotics being distributed in the parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says agents were able to search two homes.
brproud.com
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
wbrz.com
Assumption jail worker loses job after 'staff error' allowed inmate to escape
ASSUMPTION PARISH - An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail earlier this week. Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ early Thursday morning that Roller Avila, 19, of Donaldsonville was found in Jefferson Parish and arrested by sheriff's deputies and police officers in Gretna. The sheriff's office...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - October 27, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 27, 2022.
Murder indictments handed up in five separate cases
A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up murder indictments against eight people in five deaths.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Service League presents Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe
The Thibodaux Service League will host their highly anticipated Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe events on Saturday, December 3, at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux. “The ladies of Thibodaux Service League invite you to their annual Christmas events, Santa’s Land and Reindeer Rowe. We look forward...
