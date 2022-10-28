The Shark Spartan RS Carbon is now available with a new carbon shell for 2022. The sport touring helmet drops a few grams and is still ECE 22.06 homologated. Carbon fiber is a hot material for helmets. In addition to being pretty much as strong as its fiberglass counterparts, it’s an overall lighter material, which is a trait that many riders look for in a high-quality lid. This is also a special release for Shark, as it is the first new generation model in the lineup that uses the new Shark’s Carbon Skin shell. Still, if you'd prefer some of the more standard colorways, Shark also has you covered.

21 HOURS AGO