Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Planning: gun shop mural can stay
A controversial mural depicting a large bullet, the California bear and the words "guns ammo supply" can stay where it is. That was the decision of the Ridgecrest Planning Commission on Oct. 25. Commissioners found the mural's content and artistic merit met city standards and the only issues were the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: An endorsement for Tom Wiknich
I see where Kevin McCarthy, Shannon Grove, and Vince Fong have all endorsed Eric Bruen for mayor. I’ve been wondering why they did that, and I’m curious as to the basis for those endorsements. I also wonder if they make such endorsements in other towns. I have written to Grove and Fong on other issues and gotten no reply, so last week I emailed Rep. McCarthy on this one. A friendly robot thanked me for writing, and said if asked a question, I would get an answer in a day or so. Oh well.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams Around California City, Schools
A local elementary school went on lockdown during the chase.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 27
Occurred on N Sahara Dr. ambulance request. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency. Officer initiated activity at W Graaf Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok. Occurred on S Sunset St. ambulance request. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency. 02:03 VANDALISM 2210270004. Occurred at Dj's Pub on E Garnet Av. ....
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Real Estate in the Know: Ridgecrest remains stable and affordable
There is a lot of uncertainty with the housing market at the moment. One only needs to tune into a major news outlet to hear stories reporting doom and gloom for the housing market. Zillow reports that with mortgage rates hovering around 7%, a household would need to spend 30.2% of their monthly income on monthly payments to purchase a typical home.
Antelope Valley Press
Rosamond rallies past California City
ROSAMOND — The California City and Rosamond football teams were playing for nothing but pride in the regular-season finale. Rosamond took the lead with a fourth-quarter drive and let its defense hold off Cal City in a 14-13 Roadrunners’ victory on Friday night at Rosamond High School.
