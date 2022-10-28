I see where Kevin McCarthy, Shannon Grove, and Vince Fong have all endorsed Eric Bruen for mayor. I’ve been wondering why they did that, and I’m curious as to the basis for those endorsements. I also wonder if they make such endorsements in other towns. I have written to Grove and Fong on other issues and gotten no reply, so last week I emailed Rep. McCarthy on this one. A friendly robot thanked me for writing, and said if asked a question, I would get an answer in a day or so. Oh well.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO