ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

WIAA announces boys soccer state tournament pairings

(WFRV) – The WIAA boys soccer state tournament begins Thursday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park, with 16 teams from four divisions all looking to take home the gold ball. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and brackets for this weekend’s field on Sunday morning. Division 1 Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 34:30 p.m.     Game […]
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine Lutheran advances to third round of playoffs

RACINE — Eric Ibarra’s senior season was supposed to be over Sept. 23, when he was driven into the Horlick Field turf and suffered a broken collarbone. If you believed that was how his senior season was going to play out, then you don’t know Ibarra. ibarra.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Bransfield’s career night leads Raiders in five-set thriller

GREEN BAY – The Wright State volleyball team battled back and held Green Bay to just 21 total points over sets four and five Friday night as the Raiders grabbed a five-set victory for their 15th consecutive win. Wright State (20-3, 12-0 Horizon) took the opening set 27-25 before...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

High school football Round 2 playoff highlights

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) – We are back with playoff football!. Our first matchup is Muskego vs. Franklin, where Muskego won with a score of 42-18. Our second matchup is Sussex-Hamilton vs. Marquette High School, where Sussex-Hamilton won with a score of 21-17. Our last matchup is Brookfield Central vs....
BROOKFIELD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Best Golf Course: Meadowbrook Country Club

Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine. What makes your business the best in Racine County?. Our 18-hole par 71 course is both beautiful and challenging! The course offers an enjoyable challenge no matter your skill level. We place great importance on...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

New office supply company joins Downtown Racine

RACINE — From one office space to another. Recon Relocation (reconrelocation.com) sells and buys office furniture. When one office closes, Recon will collect what’s left. Then, the like-new furniture can be sold for below-retail price for new offices. The company also can help plan new office spaces. Recon’s...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Is Kenosha trick-or-treating really on a Monday?

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Halloween tradition continues as the City of Kenosha holds its annual trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m. on Monday...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Diaper Mission kicks off ‘The Big Give Back’ in Deer District

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Antetokounmpo Family and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission are teaming up once again to kick off ‘The Big Give Back’ diaper drive. “It really is me when I became a mom and saw those prices for real,” said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Board Member and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s partner Mariah Riddlesrigger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

See some of Racine’s entrepreneurial history in person at Friday open house

RACINE — The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit has expanded with two recent donations. A little Mitchell Wagon and a lollipop machine have come home to the city where they were manufactured more than 100 years ago. The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit is a collection of historical items...
RACINE, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI

As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy