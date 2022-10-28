Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
dailybadgerbulletin.com
St. Joseph pummels Lancaster to improve to 11-0, returns to Division 6 state quarterfinals
Eleven games have come and gone in this 2022 high school football, and still nobody has touched the St. Joseph Lancers. And the spooky reality is their defense is so scary good, it could pass as a terrifying costume this weekend for Halloween. Corny jokes aside, in a Division 6...
WIAA announces boys soccer state tournament pairings
(WFRV) – The WIAA boys soccer state tournament begins Thursday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park, with 16 teams from four divisions all looking to take home the gold ball. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and brackets for this weekend’s field on Sunday morning. Division 1 Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 34:30 p.m. Game […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Lutheran advances to third round of playoffs
RACINE — Eric Ibarra’s senior season was supposed to be over Sept. 23, when he was driven into the Horlick Field turf and suffered a broken collarbone. If you believed that was how his senior season was going to play out, then you don’t know Ibarra. ibarra.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bransfield’s career night leads Raiders in five-set thriller
GREEN BAY – The Wright State volleyball team battled back and held Green Bay to just 21 total points over sets four and five Friday night as the Raiders grabbed a five-set victory for their 15th consecutive win. Wright State (20-3, 12-0 Horizon) took the opening set 27-25 before...
CBS 58
High school football Round 2 playoff highlights
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) – We are back with playoff football!. Our first matchup is Muskego vs. Franklin, where Muskego won with a score of 42-18. Our second matchup is Sussex-Hamilton vs. Marquette High School, where Sussex-Hamilton won with a score of 21-17. Our last matchup is Brookfield Central vs....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best Golf Course: Meadowbrook Country Club
Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine. What makes your business the best in Racine County?. Our 18-hole par 71 course is both beautiful and challenging! The course offers an enjoyable challenge no matter your skill level. We place great importance on...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New office supply company joins Downtown Racine
RACINE — From one office space to another. Recon Relocation (reconrelocation.com) sells and buys office furniture. When one office closes, Recon will collect what’s left. Then, the like-new furniture can be sold for below-retail price for new offices. The company also can help plan new office spaces. Recon’s...
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Watertown music teacher killed in bicycling crash left lasting impact on students, friends
Former Watertown High School band director Tom Heninger at Riverside Park in Watertown in June. Heninger died Thursday when his bicycle collided with a truck on John Nolen Drive. DIANE GRAF, WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES. On Thursday morning, Tom Heninger was on his way to do something he loved. A lifelong...
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
kenosha.com
Is Kenosha trick-or-treating really on a Monday?
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Halloween tradition continues as the City of Kenosha holds its annual trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m. on Monday...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Abandoned Haunted House Complex
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to break down a ton of fun!. To learn more about the events and for tickets: click here.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Diaper Mission kicks off ‘The Big Give Back’ in Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Antetokounmpo Family and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission are teaming up once again to kick off ‘The Big Give Back’ diaper drive. “It really is me when I became a mom and saw those prices for real,” said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Board Member and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s partner Mariah Riddlesrigger.
Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
Burlington voters will decide what to do with Echo Lake Dam
We are less than two weeks away from election day, and voters in Burlington are set to decide the fate of Echo Lake
dailybadgerbulletin.com
See some of Racine’s entrepreneurial history in person at Friday open house
RACINE — The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit has expanded with two recent donations. A little Mitchell Wagon and a lollipop machine have come home to the city where they were manufactured more than 100 years ago. The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit is a collection of historical items...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI
As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
