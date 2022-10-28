Read full article on original website
Related
WIAA announces boys soccer state tournament pairings
(WFRV) – The WIAA boys soccer state tournament begins Thursday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park, with 16 teams from four divisions all looking to take home the gold ball. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and brackets for this weekend’s field on Sunday morning. Division 1 Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 34:30 p.m. Game […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
St. Joseph pummels Lancaster to improve to 11-0, returns to Division 6 state quarterfinals
Eleven games have come and gone in this 2022 high school football, and still nobody has touched the St. Joseph Lancers. And the spooky reality is their defense is so scary good, it could pass as a terrifying costume this weekend for Halloween. Corny jokes aside, in a Division 6...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Lutheran advances to third round of playoffs
RACINE — Eric Ibarra’s senior season was supposed to be over Sept. 23, when he was driven into the Horlick Field turf and suffered a broken collarbone. If you believed that was how his senior season was going to play out, then you don’t know Ibarra. ibarra.
CBS 58
High school football Round 2 playoff highlights
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) – We are back with playoff football!. Our first matchup is Muskego vs. Franklin, where Muskego won with a score of 42-18. Our second matchup is Sussex-Hamilton vs. Marquette High School, where Sussex-Hamilton won with a score of 21-17. Our last matchup is Brookfield Central vs....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best Golf Course: Meadowbrook Country Club
Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine. What makes your business the best in Racine County?. Our 18-hole par 71 course is both beautiful and challenging! The course offers an enjoyable challenge no matter your skill level. We place great importance on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bransfield’s career night leads Raiders in five-set thriller
GREEN BAY – The Wright State volleyball team battled back and held Green Bay to just 21 total points over sets four and five Friday night as the Raiders grabbed a five-set victory for their 15th consecutive win. Wright State (20-3, 12-0 Horizon) took the opening set 27-25 before...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
James Simmons faces David Zoerner for Kenosha County Sheriff
The race for Kenosha County Sheriff features a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy and Kenosha resident against a Kenosha County Sheriff’s sergeant from Pleasant Prairie. First-time challenger Democrat James Simmons, 50, will face Republican David Zoerner, 53, a multiple times candidate, in the Nov. 8 general election. They are vying for the job held by David Beth, a Republican who has been sheriff the last 20 years. Beth announced before the 2018 election he would not seek another term.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New office supply company joins Downtown Racine
RACINE — From one office space to another. Recon Relocation (reconrelocation.com) sells and buys office furniture. When one office closes, Recon will collect what’s left. Then, the like-new furniture can be sold for below-retail price for new offices. The company also can help plan new office spaces. Recon’s...
kenosha.com
Is Kenosha trick-or-treating really on a Monday?
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Halloween tradition continues as the City of Kenosha holds its annual trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m. on Monday...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI
As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI
October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
See some of Racine’s entrepreneurial history in person at Friday open house
RACINE — The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit has expanded with two recent donations. A little Mitchell Wagon and a lollipop machine have come home to the city where they were manufactured more than 100 years ago. The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit is a collection of historical items...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Search for Kenosha man’s remains; mom pleads for help from hunters
KENOSHA, Wis. – A mother, determined to find her son’s body, is asking Wisconsin hunters to keep an eye out for any signs of his remains this season. Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., a 40-year-old Kenosha father of two, was last seen in May 2020. His mother, Selia Patterson, said only one thing will bring her peace.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Abandoned Haunted House Complex
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to break down a ton of fun!. To learn more about the events and for tickets: click here.
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash at Highway 165 and Green Bay Road; intersection closed nearly five hours
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-car collision at the intersection of Highway 165 and Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Saturday night. A 50-year-old Waukegan, Ill.,-man, the driver of the vehicle, and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Kenosha were transported separately by Flight For...
empowerwisconsin.org
How Evers failed veterans at Union Grove
MADISON — Union Grove Veterans home has seen a staff exodus, a sharp decline in residency, and increasingly urgent pleas for staffing reforms and improved care throughout the Evers administration. There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted long-term care facilities, making it more difficult for nursing homes to...
kenosha.com
7 useful tips for Kenosha trick-or-treaters
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A Halloween tradition arrives this weekend — and extends into Monday — as trick-or-treaters prepare to stuff their bags...
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
Comments / 1