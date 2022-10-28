Former JROTC instructor sentenced 14 yrs for child sex exploitation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Victor Aguilar, 66, of Kaua’i, Hawai’i was sentenced to 168 months in prison for his role in the sexual exploitation of a minor and ten years of supervised release.

United States District Judge Jill A. Otake handed down Aguilar’s sentence today for charges that included two counts of possession of child pornography. In addition to the sentencing, Judge Otake imposed a $10,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and a $5,980 in restitution.

“The Court’s sentence reflects both the severity and tragedy of Mr. Aguilar’s crime of child sexual exploitation,” said United States Attorney Clare E. Connors.

During the investigation and trial, Aguilar admitted that he had at least 25 sexually oriented encounters with the victim over a six month period. He also admitted as of 2020 that on at least two instances he “knowingly possessed visual depictions of a minor victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

“As the Department of Justice increasingly focuses on the plight of victims – especially minors like Mr. Aguilar’s victim – our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute perpetrators of these heinous acts and protect victims as they move through the criminal justice system on a path towards healing,” said Connors.

Aguilar was a JROTC instructor at Waimea High School on Kaua’i Hawai’i when he sexually exploited a minor victim. In his plea agreement, Aguilar admitted that he “used, persuaded or induced the minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing those visual depictions.”

Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce of Kaua’i Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau lauded the KPD for their investigative work on this case. He thanked “the dedicated investigators, Hawai’i United States Attorney’s Office, Kaua’i Prosecuting Attorney’s office along with other State and Federal partners in the pursuit of justice and accountability pertaining to Victor Aguilar’s atrocious crimes against a minor.”

Ponce also commented that he believes the “Court’s decision reflects the seriousness of the offenses committed against children. KPD will continue to pursue those who choose to prey on Kauai’s youth while working in collaboration with the appropriate stakeholders to accomplish this. We also recognize this victim including all victims of sexual assault and exploitation in our thoughts and prayers for continued healing and comfort.”