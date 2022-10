MADISON (WKOW) — UW-Madison officials put out a statement Sunday evening after a person was seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street Saturday night. “UW-Madison is aware of an incident Saturday related to City of Madison Halloween celebrations,” university spokesperson John Lucas said. “UW-Madison stands against antisemitism and all forms of bigotry and discrimination. The incident took place off-campus. While we are still in the process of learning more, to the best of our knowledge, the individual involved is not affiliated with UW- Madeison.”

