ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

ERAU Planning Expansion to Keep Up with Growth

“Our No. 1 priority is personal attention to student success,” said Butler. With the announcement of record enrollment this semester, 3,166 students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Chancellor Anette Karlsson says a new five-year plan for growth and expansion is being introduced, including new facilities on the Prescott campus. Major...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER

JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER. On October 26, 2022, Sharalyn Stura, age 61, was found guilty by a Yavapai County jury of First Degree Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and False Reporting. The trial began on October 18, 2022, in Division 4 of the Yavapai County Superior Court.
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy