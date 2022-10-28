Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 5 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least five separate shootings. Five people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
CBS 58
'They pushed themselves to greatness': Milwaukee College Prep 38th Street glee club goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Their harmonies close to perfection with every note executed carefully, preparing to make the world their stage. The students at Milwaukee College Preparatory School on 38th Street made big noise in rehearsal and online. This summer, a video produced to be seen by donors of the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
James Simmons faces David Zoerner for Kenosha County Sheriff
The race for Kenosha County Sheriff features a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy and Kenosha resident against a Kenosha County Sheriff’s sergeant from Pleasant Prairie. First-time challenger Democrat James Simmons, 50, will face Republican David Zoerner, 53, a multiple times candidate, in the Nov. 8 general election. They are vying for the job held by David Beth, a Republican who has been sheriff the last 20 years. Beth announced before the 2018 election he would not seek another term.
CBS 58
Shots fired incident near 62nd and W. Silver Spring Drive, over 50 casings recovered
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near 62nd and W. Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 3:05 p.m. today, on Oct. 30. Police say two of the four struck housing units were occupied, but none of the people inside the occupied units were injured.
Teen, woman shot near Forest Home and Grant
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened late Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run victim speaks; driver, financial help sought
MILWAUKEE - A hit-and-run victim is home after spending more than a month recovering at a hospital – and later at a rehab facility. An unknown driver hit the Milwaukee woman as she crossed the street at 16th and Lincoln on the city's south side. "I have to march...
wisconsinrightnow.com
ON THE LAM: Paroled Killer Executed Mother of 6 with Shotgun Blast to Head | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #52
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Alvin Jenkins was one of them. His release was discretionary. 52nd in the series.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin teen accused of filming underage acquaintances through peephole while hosting swim parties
POLK, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with 27 felonies stemming from allegedly taking photos and videos of underage girls through a peephole while at his residence. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old’s charges include exposing a child to harmful material, invasion...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 29 responded to at least three separate shootings. One person was killed, and three others were wounded – including a man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Muskego and Rogers. Around 12:30 a.m., police said a 23-year-old...
WISN
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger host diaper drive
MILWAUKEE — The couple hosted "The Big Giveback 2022" for the Milwaukee Diaper Mission at the Fiserv Forum. WISN-12 is a proud media sponsor of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Diaper Mission kicks off ‘The Big Give Back’ in Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Antetokounmpo Family and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission are teaming up once again to kick off ‘The Big Give Back’ diaper drive. “It really is me when I became a mom and saw those prices for real,” said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Board Member and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s partner Mariah Riddlesrigger.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee inmate killed, Green Bay Correctional assault
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee inmate died after he was assaulted at Green Bay Correctional on Friday, Oct. 21. Department of Corrections officials identified him as Timothy Nabors. He was taken to the hospital after the assault and later died. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In the meantime, the...
Edited video shows deadly shoot-out with Milwaukee police near 33rd, Cherry
Milwaukee police released edited video showing parts of the shootout between a group of men and Milwaukee police officers on Sept. 13 near 33rd and Cherry.
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
WISN
Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict
MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks says the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. Brooks was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. His mother wanted to share her thoughts with the victims and...
WISN
Milwaukee police: One man dead in double shooting, crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a deadly shooting at 33rd and Center streets Saturday afternoon. Police said a 23-year-old man died at the scene and a 25-year-old man is in critical condition. Darren Rainey told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys a car crashed into his fence just...
BET
Police Charge Two Men In Homicide Of Milwaukee Woman Who Was Set On Fire
The Milwaukee police charged two men in connection with the killing of a woman and burning her body. Investigators believe Kania Brunson, the 20-year-old victim, was dating her alleged killer, who was married. WISN reported on Oct. 28 that authorities charged Sultan Shareef with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a...
ABC7 Chicago
'It really kind of infuriates me': Jeffrey Dahmer costume banned at some Milwaukee bars
MILWAUKEE -- Some Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes this weekend. The notorious serial killer took the lives of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Ahead of Halloween festivities, management at DIX Milwaukee warned customers one costume would not be tolerated, WISN reported. "We understand there's...
