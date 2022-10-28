ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 5 including teen boys

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least five separate shootings. Five people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade

WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

James Simmons faces David Zoerner for Kenosha County Sheriff

The race for Kenosha County Sheriff features a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy and Kenosha resident against a Kenosha County Sheriff’s sergeant from Pleasant Prairie. First-time challenger Democrat James Simmons, 50, will face Republican David Zoerner, 53, a multiple times candidate, in the Nov. 8 general election. They are vying for the job held by David Beth, a Republican who has been sheriff the last 20 years. Beth announced before the 2018 election he would not seek another term.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 29 responded to at least three separate shootings. One person was killed, and three others were wounded – including a man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Muskego and Rogers. Around 12:30 a.m., police said a 23-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Diaper Mission kicks off ‘The Big Give Back’ in Deer District

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Antetokounmpo Family and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission are teaming up once again to kick off ‘The Big Give Back’ diaper drive. “It really is me when I became a mom and saw those prices for real,” said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Board Member and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s partner Mariah Riddlesrigger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee inmate killed, Green Bay Correctional assault

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee inmate died after he was assaulted at Green Bay Correctional on Friday, Oct. 21. Department of Corrections officials identified him as Timothy Nabors. He was taken to the hospital after the assault and later died. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In the meantime, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict

MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks says the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. Brooks was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. His mother wanted to share her thoughts with the victims and...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police: One man dead in double shooting, crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a deadly shooting at 33rd and Center streets Saturday afternoon. Police said a 23-year-old man died at the scene and a 25-year-old man is in critical condition. Darren Rainey told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys a car crashed into his fence just...
MILWAUKEE, WI
BET

Police Charge Two Men In Homicide Of Milwaukee Woman Who Was Set On Fire

The Milwaukee police charged two men in connection with the killing of a woman and burning her body. Investigators believe Kania Brunson, the 20-year-old victim, was dating her alleged killer, who was married. WISN reported on Oct. 28 that authorities charged Sultan Shareef with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

