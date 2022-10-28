EXO’s Suho releases ‘Call Me a Freak’ for ‘Bad Prosecutor’, the K-drama starring his bandmate D.O.

Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich shares new single ‘Killer’
Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has shared a new single – listen to ‘Killer’ below. The singer emerged last month with her debut single ‘Threads’, after “secretly working away at music for 4 years”. Speaking of new song ‘Killer’ in a...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ voice actors list 2022
Modern Warfare 2 comes packed with a full campaign starring iconic characters like Price, Soap, and Ghost. It takes you to many new locations, like Al Mazrah, which is the setting for the new Warzone 2 map at launch. It’s largely business as usual, and luckily that means an amazing voice cast filled with returning actors from previous games.
NME
Watch BTS’ RM perform ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for first time
BTS’ RM has performed ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for the first time today (October 28) – scroll down to see footage of the performance below. The BTS leader and rapper teamed up with the “alternative K-pop” group on their latest single, which was released in September.
NME
BTS’ Jin reveals he initially planned military enlistment for June 2022
BTS member Jin has spoken about his original enlistment plans and why they had been delayed in a recent live broadcast. On October 28, the singer held a live broadcast via Weverse Live and discussed the release of his solo single ‘The Astronaut’. During the broadcast, Jin revealed that he had initially intended to enlist for his mandatory military service in June 2022, but later decided to postpone his plans.
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
AOL Corp
Henry Cavill and His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Finally Made a Red Carpet Appearance Together
Henry Cavill tends to be super private about his dating life, but he's been in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso for almost two years—and they finally stepped out in public together for their first official red carpet appearance at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2. Quick history lesson: Henry...
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
Gizmodo
Drew Barrymore Truly Believed E.T. Was Real
In an upcoming special on The Drew Barrymore Show, the original cast of E.T. reunites to reminisce about the making of the Amblin classic film from director Stephen Spielberg. This year the film celebrates 40 years and has had a special. IMAX theatrical run in addition to a new home...
Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne On The Funny Reason His Daughter Asked Him To Return To The Wizarding World
Eddie Redmayne shared the funny reason why his daughter would like him to rejoin the Wizarding World.
Rebel Wilson: Australian Press Council condemns SMH column on same-sex relationship
A perceived threat to “out” actor Rebel Wilson was “likely to cause substantial offence and distress”, the Australian Press Council has found. Earlier this month the Australian comedian and actor said she believed Sydney Morning Herald gossip columnist Andrew Hornery was “threatening” to out her when he contacted her about her same-sex relationship with Los Angeles designer Ramona Agruma and gave her two days to respond.
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set another record with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights‘, becoming the latest artist to achieve an Official Chart Double, as both her album and single ‘Anti-Hero’ claim Number One on the Official Albums and Singles Chart at the same time. According to new...
NME
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin shares account of Itaewon crowd crush
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin has shared his experience in Seoul’s Itaewon district on October 29 where a crowd crush occurred, a tragedy he thought “could have been prevented”. On October 30, Yoon shared a now-deleted Instagram post recounting his Saturday night at Itaewon, when the incident...
NME
Giggs returns with pensive new single ‘Time’
Giggs has returned with his second new song of the year – watch the official video for his pensive new track ‘Time’ below. Last month, the rapper shared new track ‘Da Maximum’, his first new music of 2022. The south London rapper’s first solo track of the year followed on from his 2021 double single ‘Differences’ (featuring Rowdy Rebel) and ‘Innocent’.
NME
Listen to Noel Gallagher’s new song ‘Pretty Boy’ featuring Johnny Marr
Noel Gallagher has returned this morning (October 31) with a brand new song – listen to the Johnny Marr-featuring ‘Pretty Boy’ below. Gallagher teased his return last week with new music after promising a new album with his High Flying Birds project, the follow-up to his 2017 LP, ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Last year, he released a best-of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.
NME
tripleS’ Acid Angel from Asia subunit debut with ‘Generation’
Upcoming K-pop girl group tripleS have debuted their first subunit, Acid Angel from Asia (tripleS AAA), with their EP ‘Access’ and title track ‘Generation’. On October 28 at Midnight KST, Modhaus unveiled the music video for ‘Generation’, the lead single of tripleS AAA’s debut EP ‘Access’. The record became available on streaming platforms later that day at 6PM KST.
NME
Watch The Damned’s original lineup perform together for first time in over 30 years
The Damned‘s original lineup have reunited to play their first show together in more than 30 years. The English rockers first announced their reunion tour in 2020, with dates slated for the following year. However, the shows were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and moved to late 2022.
NME
Listen to Bob Vylan’s thundering new single ‘The Delicate Nature’
Bob Vylan have shared a thundering new single called ‘The Delicate Nature’ – listen to it below. The single is a collaboration between the band and Laurie Vincent of Slaves, who produced it. Speaking about the single, vocalist Bobby Vylan said ‘”The Delicate Nature’ came about when...
NME
Soccer Mommy celebrates Halloween with ‘Sophie’s Version’ demo of ‘Darkness Forever’
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a demo version of the song ‘Darkness Forever’, which she’s nodded to Taylor Swift by dubbing it ‘Sophie’s Version’. The song initially appeared on Allison’s third album as Soccer Mommy, ‘Sometimes, Forever’. The version on that record is atmospheric and eerie, beginning with an air of ethereality before progressively getting heavier. The newly released demo, however, is much more consistently industrial, blending glitchy and abrasive synths with an intentionally rough vocal track.
King Charles appointed himself to fill a role previously held by Prince Harry
King Charles appointed himself Captain General of the Royal Marines. Prince Harry held the position from 2017 until his 2020 step back from the royal family. The king made his appointment the day after the title for Prince Harry's memoir was announced.
NME
Alvvays dress up as ZZ Top for Halloween show, cover ‘La Grange’
Alvvays performed a Halloween show dressed as ZZ Top over the weekend, covering their song ‘La Grange’ during the set. The band took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre on Saturday night (October 29), donned in black suits and fake long beards to replicate ZZ Top’s signature look. They then covered ‘La Grange’ – one of the band’s best-known songs, which is taken from their 1973 album ‘Tres Hombres’. Watch fan-shot footage of the cover below:
Comments / 0