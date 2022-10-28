ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

foxla.com

4 arrested for allegedly robbing Upland beauty store, assaulting customers

UPLAND, Calif. - Four people were arrested after allegedly robbing a beauty supply store at the Colonies Crossroads in Upland and allegedly assaulting multiple customers. Upland Police were called to the Colonies on Friday night after reports that a group of people had robbed the store and assaulted two customers in the store. The suspected thieves had fled by the time officers had gotten to the store. Officials said they were able to get a description of the suspects' vehicle, and after searching the area posted up at various spots on the nearby freeway.
UPLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man detained as possible kidnapping suspect of a juvenile in Cathedral City

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man detained as possible kidnapping suspect of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KTLA

LAPD officer stabbed while responding to barricaded suspect

A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding for a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m. where a suspect was experiencing what police described as a narcotic-induced delirium. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two are arrested in kidnapping

A home invasion and kidnapping Thursday in Westminster ended with the arrest of two suspects and rescue of two children. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the WPD, Bich Dao Vo (also known as Michelle Rodriguez), 30, of Westminster and Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, of Garden Grove are being held in Orange County Jail and face charges of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WESTMINSTER, CA
pasadenanow.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena

[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
PASADENA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Irvine Police are searching for a jewelry store robbery suspect

On the afternoon of 10/17/22, a man walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum. As he was looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with it. Employees tried to stop him, but they were not successful. The man left the area in a gray Toyota Corolla, similar to a 2012-2018 model.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death

Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.
MURRIETA, CA
newsantaana.com

12K Fentanyl pills found in candy boxes in drug bust at LAX

On October 19, 2022, at approximately 0730 hours, LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop

Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
FONTANA, CA
signalscv.com

Check forgery suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

