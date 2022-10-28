Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are hunting for a man who burglarized a storage facility
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 0121 hrs., a suspect unlawfully entered the Lighthouse Self Storage facility at 14400 Beach Blvd. and stole several items from a unit. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. The suspect then fled the...
foxla.com
4 arrested for allegedly robbing Upland beauty store, assaulting customers
UPLAND, Calif. - Four people were arrested after allegedly robbing a beauty supply store at the Colonies Crossroads in Upland and allegedly assaulting multiple customers. Upland Police were called to the Colonies on Friday night after reports that a group of people had robbed the store and assaulted two customers in the store. The suspected thieves had fled by the time officers had gotten to the store. Officials said they were able to get a description of the suspects' vehicle, and after searching the area posted up at various spots on the nearby freeway.
Man detained as possible kidnapping suspect of a juvenile in Cathedral City
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man detained as possible kidnapping suspect of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
LAPD officer stabbed while responding to barricaded suspect
A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding for a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m. where a suspect was experiencing what police described as a narcotic-induced delirium. […]
orangecountytribune.com
Two are arrested in kidnapping
A home invasion and kidnapping Thursday in Westminster ended with the arrest of two suspects and rescue of two children. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the WPD, Bich Dao Vo (also known as Michelle Rodriguez), 30, of Westminster and Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, of Garden Grove are being held in Orange County Jail and face charges of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
pasadenanow.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena
[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
newsantaana.com
The Irvine Police are searching for a jewelry store robbery suspect
On the afternoon of 10/17/22, a man walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum. As he was looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with it. Employees tried to stop him, but they were not successful. The man left the area in a gray Toyota Corolla, similar to a 2012-2018 model.
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
Suspect sought in deadly Long Beach shooting
Authorities sought the public’s help today to find the gunman who killed a man in a Long Beach alley. The crime occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Violent attacker receives 10-year prison sentence for OC rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Police: Man shot in face while sitting at bus stop in Westlake District
A man died early Saturday morning after he was shot at point blank range while sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the bus stop at the intersection of West 8th Street and South Union Avenue around midnight. There they found a man […]
Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer.
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death
Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.
newsantaana.com
12K Fentanyl pills found in candy boxes in drug bust at LAX
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 0730 hours, LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing...
Fontana Herald News
Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop
Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
signalscv.com
Check forgery suspect arrested
A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
