Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Power Supply Stability at Risk Due to Climate Crisis
The stability of the power supply is at risk due to the climate catastrophe. Extreme weather conditions increase the risk of failed power sources. The amount of energy produced, transported, and consumed globally will be impacted by temperature, precipitation, sea level changes, and the frequency and severity of extreme events.
BBC
Unusually warm weather for France and Spain
Parts of France and Spain are seeing an unusually warm late October, with bathers enjoying water temperatures of 20-21C on the French Riviera. "This year is exceptional," Rose-Marie Martini told Reuters news agency as she tanned on the beach at Nice. "At the end of October it cools down normally...
Cop27 climate summit: window for avoiding catastrophe is closing fast
It has been an alarming time for climate scientists. One by one, the grim scenarios they had outlined for the near future have been overtaken by events: extreme storms, droughts, floods and ice-sheet collapses whose sudden appearances have outstripped researchers’ worst predictions. Catastrophic climate change is happening more rapidly and with greater intensity than their grimmest warnings, it transpires.
Heat waves have burnt down trillions of dollars, and now they could destroy the global economy
If you think global warming and climate change will mostly affect future generations, you are possibly wrong, and to a very large extent. A shocking study from a team of researchers at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire reveals that the global economy has already incurred losses worth $16 trillion between 1992 and 2013 due to heat waves.
natureworldnews.com
"We Are Nearing Irreversible Climate Breakdown," Alarming Climate Study Claims
Major studies warn that the world is close to an "irreversible" climatic meltdown. As oil companies record enormous profits, major UN assessments warn that immediate and coordinated action is required. One of the top climate experts in the world stated that the climate problem had reached a "bleak point" after...
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
Above-average temperatures to continue over final October weekend
The UK will see above-average temperatures continue this weekend with London recording a potential high of 23C (73.4F) – well above the 15C (59F) average maximum for the month of October.The Met Office said the temperatures are “unusual but not exceptional” and there is some way to go before reaching the record high for October, which was 29.9C (85.82F) recorded in Gravesend on October 1 2011.But the current temperatures are still notable, with overnight temperatures in Plymouth on Saturday expected to reach as high as 15C (59F) – higher than Devon’s October average daytime maximum of 14C (57.2F).Temperatures are currently...
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
natureworldnews.com
Australian Farmers on a Race Against Time as Flood Water Creeps In
Farmers in northwest New South Wales must act quickly as a wall of floodwater approaches them. Farm crop losses brought on by widespread flooding are made worse by rising fertilizer, gasoline, and herbicide prices. Will Ricardo, a farmer in Collarenebri, has been working nonstop to strip his canola, but he...
China wants America's natural gas. Some lawmakers are worried.
China is buying up America’s natural gas — sparking worries across Washington and fueling a potential new clash between the two global powers. Chinese energy companies are the fastest growing customers of American natural gas exports, purchasing nearly half the gas that U.S. companies agreed to ship in the last year.
France 24
Live: Russia says US reduces 'nuclear threshold' by deploying new nuclear bombs in Europe
Russia said on Saturday that the accelerated deployment of modernised US B61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would lower the "nuclear threshold" and that Russia would take the move into account in its military planning. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: History Reveals How Ridiculous Climate Change Hysteria Is
For several decades, we’ve been harangued by left-wing harbingers of doom, screeching at 140 decibels that global warming — i.e., the gradual heating of Earth’s surface, oceans, and atmosphere — is caused by human activity, primarily the burning of fossil fuels that pump carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. They lecture us about the long-term rise of the planet’s temperature, caused by our shameful carbon footprints, which we selfishly use to drive our cars, air-condition our homes, and generally enjoy comfortable lives. “How dare you?” They want us to believe that the planet Earth, one of millions of planets in millions of galaxies, spinning around the Sun at a thousand miles an hour, is going to be destroyed if those darned cows don’t stop their terrible habit of emitting malodorous flatulence while enjoying a vegan diet.
China 'no longer deserves benefit of the doubt': Bombshell Senate report concludes that COVID 'most likely' leaked from lab - as lawmakers point the finger at Beijing
The Covid pandemic was most likely the result of a lab leak, according to a bombshell Senate report. Policymakers said there was 'substantial' evidence of an accident at a research facility — while evidence for a natural spillover is 'still missing'. The interim report concluded that China 's unwillingness...
teslarati.com
Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
Lansing band Of Virtue rocks out in over 30 countries
The Lansing band Of Virtue has traveled and performed in over 30 countries but says there's no place like playing at home.
profarmer.com
U.S. Officials Had Secret Oil Deal with the Saudis… But Plan Went Awry
Pa. debate shocks some political analysts re: Fetterman’s display for Senate race. Abbreviated report today as I am in California for a speaking event. Political analysts were shocked by Democrat John Fetterman’s display in Tuesday night’s Senate debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, in which the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor repeatedly stumbled over his words — and lapsed into incoherence on more than one occasion. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, struggled to make himself understood throughout the showdown after releasing a doctor’s note last week that claimed he was fit to hold office. Despite using a closed captioning system to help him understand what the two debate moderators and Oz were saying, Fetterman repeatedly lapsed into uncomfortable silences and mixed up his words. The debate ultimately emphasized the deep policy differences between the candidates, with the two sparring over energy policy (fracking), abortion and the economy.
In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions
In a makeshift arena in the French coastal village Aigues-Mortes, young men in dazzling collared shirts come face-to-face with a raging bull. Surrounded by the city's medieval walls, the men dodge and duck the animal’s charges while spectators let out collective gasps. Part ritual and part spectacle, the tradition is deeply woven into the culture of the country's southern wetlands, known as the Camargue.For centuries people from across the region have observed Camarguaise bull festivities in the Rhone delta, where the Rhone river and the Mediterranean Sea meet. But now the tradition is under threat by rising sea levels,...
Scientists Discover the Advantages (and Disadvantages) of Surviving the Black Death
Hundreds of years ago, Europe’s population was devastated by the Black Death — a catastrophic epidemic that changed countless aspects of life on the continent, from politics to recreation. And Europe wasn’t the only region to be adversely affected by the plague; the route it took around the world remains a subject of interest for present-day scientists. It’s one of several aspects of a historical epidemic that continues to be of interest in 2022.
gcaptain.com
Grain Giant Warns Globalization Is Over
By John Konrad (gCaptain) Yesteray – on the heels of China President Xi’s consolidation of power, nuclear warnings from Russia, and droughts spanning the globe – Greg Heckman, CEO of the grain gaint Bunge, warned investors that globalization is “done for a period of time” and admitted that geopolitical turmoil has resulted in large profits for the company.
Weather tracker: Storm Nalgae heads towards China after pelting Philippines
Tropical Storm Nalgae swept through the Philippines on Saturday with sustained winds of 60mph. Heavy rain caused the most damage, with significant flooding and landslides. Dozens of people have died and 170,000 sought shelter in evacuation centres. Forecast models estimated that between 200mm and 300mm of rain fell in places...
Comments / 3