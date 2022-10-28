ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ABC7 Los Angeles

Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall and a 17-19-5 record at home last season. The Ducks scored 228 total goals last season (2.8 per game on 29.2 shots per game).
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Blues host the Kings after Kyrou's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Clippers keeping Kawhi Leonard out Sunday, Monday for knee

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. -- Kawhi Leonard will miss his third and fourth straight game when the LA Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and the Houston Rockets on Monday. The Clippers, who have lost three straight, ruled Leonard out due to right knee injury management. Leonard was held...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Struggling Clippers 'haven't really built our identity yet'

LOS ANGELES -- After the struggling LA Clippers dropped their fourth straight game, veterans like Marcus Morris Sr. sounded off on the team's need to start sacrificing and picking up their intensity and effort. With star Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined for the third straight game, the Clippers were drilled, 112-91,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson questionable for Sunday

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson could be inching closer to a return after missing two games because of a nasty fall he took Sunday. Williamson (right posterior hip/lower back bruise) did not play against the Dallas Mavericks or Phoenix Suns this week and again will be listed as questionable for the Sunday afternoon tilt with the LA Clippers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

