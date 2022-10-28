EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson could be inching closer to a return after missing two games because of a nasty fall he took Sunday. Williamson (right posterior hip/lower back bruise) did not play against the Dallas Mavericks or Phoenix Suns this week and again will be listed as questionable for the Sunday afternoon tilt with the LA Clippers.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO