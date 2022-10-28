ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
Fantasy WR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

As we roll into Week 9, making the right start 'em sit 'em moves is crucial to your hopes of moving up the regular season standings as the fantasy football playoffs loom. That's especially true at wide receiver, where a decent chunk of the player pool is gone this week thanks to six byes, which shakes up our Week 9 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Eagles-Texans Showdown tournaments

Week 9 kicks off on Thursday Night Football with the undefeated Eagles traveling to the Lone Star state to play the Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are double-digit favorites for the second-straight week (-14), and the game has an O/U of 45, according to BetMGM. Most DFS players will stack their lineups with Eagles and put Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, or A.J. Brown in their Captain spot, but we're fading all of those players for "Captain" in our DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, more affecting Week 9 RB rankings

With the first half of the fantasy season officially in the rearview mirror, fantasy football owners are looking forward to Week 9 and seeing who they can pick up off the waiver wire to solidify their rosters. As always, that's affected by the RB injury report, which includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, and Kyren Williams this week. All of these backs have the potential to shake up Week 9 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions if they're active.
Week 9 Fantasy Sleepers: Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, Chase Claypool among potential breakouts

With six teams on bye in Week 9, the majority of fantasy owners are likely looking toward their bench and the waiver wire for formidable fill-ins to keep their team's competitive. As we head into the stretch run of the fantasy football season, our Week 9 fantasy sleeper picks are even more important than in previous weeks. Guys like Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, and Chase Claypool might find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to give our take on players you should buy low on.
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 9 pickups, free agents

We have some good news and bad news for those getting ready to hit the Week 9 fantasy waiver wire. First, the bad: This week's top pickups (Latavius Murray, Caleb Huntley, Kenyan Drake, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Isiah Pacheco, Greg Dulcich, Devin Duvernay) only include a couple of true "impact" players. The good? They won't require significant FAAB bids or high waiver claims. Either way, whether you're focused on one of the few high-priced waiver pickups or the more plentiful low-cost free-agent adds, you need to prioritize and have a budget plan.
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 9: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

Last week's NFL DFS slate was a bit difficult to navigate. Only a couple of top-tier QBs were available, but this week, Josh Allen and a few others will return from prime-time games and bye weeks to provide daily fantasy football players more options for their DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. With several top-flight D/STs among the six bye-week teams (Cowboys, Giants, 49ers, Broncos, Steelers, Browns), there are more high-upside sleepers and stacking opportunities available in both cash games and tournaments.
Bengals vs. Browns final score, results: Amari Cooper, Cleveland dominate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati to snap losing streak

It was orange vs. orange on Halloween night, but only one of the orange teams can be proud of its performance in Monday's game. The Browns steamrolled the Bengals, overcoming a slow offensive start and piling on the points in the second half. With Ja'Marr Chase out commission, Cincinnati didn't score until the fourth quarter and trailed by as much as 26.
Myles Garrett arrives as Vecna from 'Stranger Things' ahead of Browns' 'Monday Night Football' Halloween game vs. Bengals

Myles Garrett is really going all-in on "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The feared Browns defensive end was walking through the tunnels at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Cleveland's "Monday Night Football" clash with the Bengals dressed as the show's season four villain Vecna. Vecna, for those who aren't big...
