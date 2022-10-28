Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

Read full article on original website
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart enters NBA’s concussion protocols
Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s concussion protocols after falling and hitting the back of his head on the court during the team’s win Friday night over Houston at the Moda Center. The play occurred in the second quarter. Hart drove to the basket,...
Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (10/30/2022)
Aaron Rodgers puts his 13-game winning streak in primetime on the line when the Green Bay Packers visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo is 6-0 at home against Green Bay. The Bills are the only team the Packers have never defeated on the road. Kickoff is set for Sunday, October 30 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
What TV channel is Vikings vs Cardinals today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Minnesota vs Arizona online (10/30/2022)
Signal-caller Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings welcome QB Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals during NFL Week 8. Minnesota has won all 10 matchups in Minneapolis since the Cardinals moved to Arizona in 1988. Arizona is 10-3 on the road over the past two years. This NFC tilt kicks off on Sunday, October 30 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/30/2022)
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins visit Jared Goff and the hapless Detroit Lions in NFL Week 8. Detroit, which has been outscored 53-6 in its past two games, has won three games in a row against Miami. This interconference tilt kicks off on Sunday, October 30 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Kelowna Rockets at Portland Winterhawks (Saturday): Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (7-1-1) take on the Kelowna Rockets (4-6-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, October 29, 6pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates...
Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic lead Trail Blazers past Rockets 125-111: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers don’t know exactly when Damian Lillard will return from the calf strain he suffered during Wednesday’s home loss to Miami. All they can do while they hope and wait is pick up as many victories as possible, and one game they most certainly had to have came Friday night at the Moda Center against the rebuilding Houston Rockets.
Spurs waived Josh Primo after allegation of exposure: AP source
A female former San Antonio Spurs employee has alleged that now-former Spurs guard Josh Primo exposed himself in her presence, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details had been revealed publicly by the...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
