Revealed: How cricket fans infiltrated India captain Virat Kohli's Perth hotel room to film 'appalling' video that left superstar 'very paranoid'
Crown Hotels have 'unreservedly apologised' to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli after a cleaning contractor and their employees allegedly filmed themselves in his hotel room in Perth. The team of cleaners have been stood down and removed by Crown after the breach a 'paranoid' Kohli labelled on Instagram a disturbing...
