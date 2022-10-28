ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

New fire station in Lancaster Township

Ground was broken Saturday for a new fire station in Lancaster Township. The new "Station 66" will combine the township's two aging stations into one modern firehouse. Officials hope it will allow for faster response times and better servicer for the community. The project was recently given about half a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, they were called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Cause of Lancaster County house fire under investigation

A home in West Hempfield Township was damaged by fire early Saturday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South 15th Street, just before 3:30 a.m. West Hempfield Deputy Fire Chief Barry Carter says there were heavy flames coming from the second floor when they arrived. According to Carter,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County man killed in New Salem motorcycle crash

NEW SALEM, Pa. — A York County man died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Thursday, Oct. 27 night in New Salem, the York County Coroner's Office said Friday. Richard Houck, 64, of West Manchester Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man dies after motorcycle crash

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash that occurred in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday, Oct, 27. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, the coroner was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Main Street in New Salem Borough at 5:08 p.m. after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that had occurred just before 5 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Vehicle crash kills one in central Pa.

A single-vehicle crash in Manheim Township killed one occupant Friday night, according to WGAL. The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. near the Hunsicker Road exit of Route 222, WGAL said. That’s about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange. Police did not release any additional information about the crash.
MANHEIM, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigate reports of shooting, property damage in York City

York city police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in the city. The York County 911 Center received multiple calls reporting a shooting occurred in the area of Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:45 p.m., according to a supervisor at the center. The center also received...
WGAL

Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after three-vehicle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a work van were involved in the crash between Hill Street and the West Hempfield Township line. One person was taken...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash

A 64-year-old man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle crashed into a tree and ejected him, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said Richard Houck, of West Manchester, left a parking lot on the 300 block of North Main Street in New Salem around 5 p.m., entered a small wooded area and crashed into a tree.
NEW SALEM BOROUGH, PA
local21news.com

18-year-old pedestrian identified and pronounced dead in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially released details revolving around a young pedestrian being hit earlier on Oct. 22. Officials say that the teen, Dylan Flickinger, was fatally hit by a car after reportedly attempting to cross a road and running out in front of the car.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Times News

3-alarm fire in Tamaqua

Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
TAMAQUA, PA
WGAL

Crews battle overnight fire in Lancaster County

Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin Counties are on the scene of a fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. They were called to the first block of South Market Street shortly after 3 A.M. Emergency dispatchers say there are no reported injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen pedestrian dies days after central Pa. crash

An 18-year-old hit by a car while crossing a York County street last weekend has died, the coroner’s office said Friday. Dylan Flickinger, of Hanover, had been trying to cross the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office said.
HANOVER, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy