Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
New fire station in Lancaster Township
Ground was broken Saturday for a new fire station in Lancaster Township. The new "Station 66" will combine the township's two aging stations into one modern firehouse. Officials hope it will allow for faster response times and better servicer for the community. The project was recently given about half a...
abc27.com
Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, they were called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
local21news.com
Car with five passengers destroyed from crashing into tree in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated an overnight crash that occurred on the 3000 block of Union Deposit Rd. in Susquehanna Township, according to Progress Fire 32. Authorities say that the incident happened on Oct. 29 at around 2 a.m., right outside of a residence. The crews arrived...
WGAL
Cause of Lancaster County house fire under investigation
A home in West Hempfield Township was damaged by fire early Saturday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South 15th Street, just before 3:30 a.m. West Hempfield Deputy Fire Chief Barry Carter says there were heavy flames coming from the second floor when they arrived. According to Carter,...
abc27.com
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
Explosions Heard As 5-Alarm Fire Races Through Tamaqua Buildings (WATCH LIVE)
A multi-alarm fire quickly spread through multiple structures Saturday, Oct. 29 in Schuylkill County (scroll for live link). Footage shows smoke coming from the third floor of a Broad Street building in Tamaqua, as onlookers gather to watch the firefighters at work around 4:35 p.m. Justin Startzel was live-streaming the...
York County man killed in New Salem motorcycle crash
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A York County man died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Thursday, Oct. 27 night in New Salem, the York County Coroner's Office said Friday. Richard Houck, 64, of West Manchester Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
abc27.com
York County man dies after motorcycle crash
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash that occurred in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday, Oct, 27. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, the coroner was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Main Street in New Salem Borough at 5:08 p.m. after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that had occurred just before 5 p.m.
Vehicle crash kills one in central Pa.
A single-vehicle crash in Manheim Township killed one occupant Friday night, according to WGAL. The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. near the Hunsicker Road exit of Route 222, WGAL said. That’s about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange. Police did not release any additional information about the crash.
Deadly Crash On US Route 222 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Someone has died in a car crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say. The crash happened on Route 222 North by the Hunsicker Road exit near 322 in Manheim Township around 5:20 p.m., according to PennDOT and Lancaster County Wide Communications. It is believed...
Police investigate reports of shooting, property damage in York City
York city police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in the city. The York County 911 Center received multiple calls reporting a shooting occurred in the area of Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:45 p.m., according to a supervisor at the center. The center also received...
WGAL
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after three-vehicle crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a work van were involved in the crash between Hill Street and the West Hempfield Township line. One person was taken...
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash
A 64-year-old man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle crashed into a tree and ejected him, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said Richard Houck, of West Manchester, left a parking lot on the 300 block of North Main Street in New Salem around 5 p.m., entered a small wooded area and crashed into a tree.
WGAL
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
local21news.com
18-year-old pedestrian identified and pronounced dead in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially released details revolving around a young pedestrian being hit earlier on Oct. 22. Officials say that the teen, Dylan Flickinger, was fatally hit by a car after reportedly attempting to cross a road and running out in front of the car.
Times News
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
WGAL
Crews battle overnight fire in Lancaster County
Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin Counties are on the scene of a fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. They were called to the first block of South Market Street shortly after 3 A.M. Emergency dispatchers say there are no reported injuries.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Schuylkill County. It happened on Valley Road in Cass Township around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a pickup traveling north tried to turn into a parking lot and was hit by the motorcycle. The rider was thrown...
Pedestrian hit, killed by truck on I-83 in Dauphin County: police
A box truck struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 83 Friday night in Lower Paxton. The truck was traveling southbound on I-83 at mile marker 49.9 at around 9 p.m. when it hit the pedestrian. Police did not release the age, gender, or name of the victim nor any...
Teen pedestrian dies days after central Pa. crash
An 18-year-old hit by a car while crossing a York County street last weekend has died, the coroner’s office said Friday. Dylan Flickinger, of Hanover, had been trying to cross the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office said.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0