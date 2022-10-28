Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Waterford Mott outscores Saginaw Heritage in 140-point football playoff opener
Saginaw Heritage and Waterford Mott combined for the second-most points in Michigan high school football history. But Heritage coach Justin Thelen did not feel like celebrating.
The Oakland Press
Setting the postseason: Previewing the volleyball district draws for Oakland County’s teams
If you weren’t aware, Oakland County is a volleyball powerhouse. This area is responsible for the last seven Division 1/Class A state champions. It also is home to the defending Division 2 state champion. As we embark on the 2022 postseason, which begins on Monday, it’s likely Oakland County...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Pairings for second round matchups
Dates and times will be released Monday. Caledonia (9-1) at Rockford (10-0). Grand Ledge (8-2) at Holt (7-3). Clarkston (8-2) at Davison (9-1). Rochester (6-4) at Rochester Adams (9-1). First round action:Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit Cass Tech blows out West Bloomfield, 38-13 Region 3. Saline (8-2) at Belleville...
welovedexter.com
Football: Dreads turn over Milford 41-15 in playoff opener (see TWO photo galleries)
Take a message. Forward a text. Heck, send a fax if that’s what it takes. But get this note to future opponents of the Dexter Dreadnaughts: Don’t turn the ball over FOUR times in the first half. Milford arrived in Dexter looking to do the impossible (well, at...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 6 first-round playoff game between Bishop Foley and Clawson
No. 8-ranked Madison Heights Bishop Foley beat Clawson, 49-7, in a Division 6 district semifinal game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Bishop Foley High School.
Dream of repeating as state champs ends for Chelsea in playoff-opening loss to Charlotte
There will be a new Division 4 state champion in football this season. It was not the ending Chelsea’s football team envisioned on Friday night as the Bulldogs fell to Charlotte, 27-15, closing the season on a four-game losing streak and ending their hopes for a repeat.
College Football World Reacts To 2nd Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video
Things turned violent in the tunnels at Michigan Stadium following yesterday's Michigan win over Michigan State. But while the initial video of the tunnel fight was bad, a new video that has come out is even worse. The first video that was released showed several Spartans players brutally hitting a...
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
echo-pilot.com
Fight in tunnel feeds perception that Michigan State's football team is unraveling | Opinion
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I have no idea what prompted several Michigan State football players to attack Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the stadium tunnel on the way to the locker room after Saturday night’s game. It doesn’t really matter. It’s an awful look for MSU’s program,...
2 arrests, 40 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium during win over Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Saturday night’s Michigan-Michigan State game saw the most activity for University of Michigan police on the season. There were a pair of arrests, a citation for disorderly conduct and 40 fans ejected during the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory over the Spartans, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
saturdaytradition.com
Fight breaks out in Michigan Stadium tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
In Week 9, Michigan rolled to a rivalry win over Michigan State in the Big House. While tensions were mostly held in check on the field for most of the night, things have boiled over in the tunnel following the game. According to multiple reports — including Chris Solari with...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Live updates, scores from across MHSAA first round
Welcome to the first round of the playoffs in the 2022 Michigan high school football season. You can check out the schedule here, with most games starting at 7 p.m. Friday, though plenty are set for Saturday afternoon. We're tracking MHSAA football live updates, scores and final results from across...
diehardsport.com
MSU’s Star With Some Trash Talk Ahead Of In-State Showdown?
Ahead of Saturday’s in-state showdown, star Michigan State defender Jacoby Windham with a little bulletin board material ahead of tomorrow night’s kickoff. 7:30 kickoff Saturday can’t come fast enough.
247Sports
Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans
Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
diehardsport.com
Top Recruit Decommits From MSU, Sparty Reporter Makes Funny Excuse
Michigan State lost four-star RB pledge Kedrick Reescano in their 2023 class earlier this week. Lansing State journalist Graham Crouch then went on to say that he was never committed even though he said he was decommitting from MSU:
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
MSU head coach Mel Tucker got drawn into the post-game hostilities in Ann Arbor as well...
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Comments / 0