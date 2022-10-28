ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk fires top Twitter executives as he completes takeover

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago
Elon Musk fired three top executives at Twitter after completing his takeover of the platform.

Sources on Thursday, 27 October, (US time) would not confirm if all paperwork for the deal had been signed or if it had been closed.

However, they said that the billionaire had taken over the firm and fired chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and general counsel Vijaya Gadde.

Musk has updated his bio on Twitter to “Chief Twit" in a nod to the deal, originally valued at $44bn (£38 billion), being completed.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

