ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘The shop is closed’: Khloe Kardashian says she won’t have any more children

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPjT4_0ipl9xPU00

Khloe Kardashian has said being a “control freak” made her experience of surrogacy more difficult as she reveals that she doesn’t plan on having any more children.

The reality TV star welcomed her second child, a son, with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson in August. The pair, who have had a tumultuous on-off relationship since 2016, also share a daughter named True, four.

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (27 October), Kardashian said she is ecstatic about having both a daughter and a son, and that the “[baby] shop is closed”.

While Kardashian carried True, it was revealed in July that the parents were expecting their second child via surrogate.

Opening up about the experience, Kardashian said it was “such a blessing”.

“I had reasons why I couldn’t carry my second,” the Good American founder explained.

She said her older sister Kim’s surrogacy pregnancies meant she had a greater understanding and awareness of the process. Kim’s youngest children, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, were both born via surrogate.

“If it wasn’t for Kimberly I wouldn’t have been as comfortable and aware, so I’m grateful for how open she’s always been about her journey,” Kardashian said.

However, she noted that Kim’s experiences were “more comfortable”.

“For me, I’m such a control freak. You’re a stranger and I just have to trust you. But I need to know: What are you doing? What are you eating?”

Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have disclosed their son’s name. Some fans speculated that he might be called “Snowy” after True was heard saying the name in a video shared on social media.

“My daughter says his name is snowy, and it’s not snowy,” Kardashian clarified.

Elsewhere in the interview, Clarkson and Kardashian discussed her relationship with Thompson following his repeated infidelities, some of which have been documented on TV.

Kardashian said she is “learning to unlove her ex” . She said: “It’s not that easy [because of] the habits that you built. When something good happened, I would call Tristan. I would share my life with him

“[I’m] learning to just reprogramme myself. Even if someone did something bad to me, it does not just mean there’s a wall, and I’ve built It up.

“I know that this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen over night.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
MIAMI, FL
Motherly

Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy

A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
People

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch

Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!

The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
E! News

Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy