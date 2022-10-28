Read full article on original website
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
Police warn of card skimmers after multiple found in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are warning residents of card skimmers after multiple devices were found in stores across the area last week and thousands of dollars in funds stolen this year. The police department found three skimming devices at convenience stores in the...
Lexington Park Woman To Spend Years In Prison For Stealing $1M In Disability Benefits: DOJ
Federal officials announced that a Southern Maryland woman will spend more than two years in prison for stealing more than $1 million in disability cash from the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Lexington Park resident Angela Marie Farr, 36, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three...
WTOP
DC-area residents encouraged to drop off unneeded meds during National Drug Take Back Day
D.C.-area residents get rid of unneeded medications Saturday by leaving them at drop off locations during National Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting the 23rd annual Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 4,000 locations nationwide. It’s free and lets participants...
Operators of Maryland liquid removal company sentenced for falsified info on where they disposed waste
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operators of a Montgomery County-based liquid waste removal company were sentenced in a Prince George's County court Thursday for making false statements about the disposal of fats, oils and grease waste. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh, both of North Potomac, pleaded guilty...
WJLA
Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
wcti12.com
TSA at Maryland airport found record 28 guns at security checkpoint so far this year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With only two months left in the year, The Transportation Security Administration at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport set a record for the most guns caught in a single year. TSA detected 28 firearms at the airport's security checkpoints so far in 2022, surpassing the...
Bay Net
SCAM ALERT: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Bogus Callers
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of recent “spoofing” or scam calls involving the individuals claiming to be Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are attempting to obtain personal information from citizens by telling them...
Taken and ticketed: A stolen car racked up fines. DC wants the owner to pay up
WASHINGTON — Every time Catherine Brenner opens her laptop and checks her DC DMV ticket portal, she finds 10 unresolved tickets staring back at her. Some of the tickets are for red light cameras, others for speed cameras, and one for a parking violation. That's not the worst part.
WJLA
Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge in RSV hospitalizations among Md. children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations has become concerning locally and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing state hospitals to increase pediatric staffing. The emergency order by Hogan directs hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing...
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
WJLA
Man shot, killed in Alexandria apartment; 3 men caught on camera running away
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police found a man shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Fairfax County Police released photos of three men seen running from the scene. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment building in the 5500 block of Seminary Rd. Responding to a...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Big Lots
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 10:06 am, the suspect entered the Big Lots store in Lexington Park, gathered up merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.
Bus driver arrested for driving drunk, DCPS says bus company failed to protect students
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said Friday he considers bus company Rome Charters, LLC in "breach" of its contract with the district after one of Rome Charters bus drivers was arrested for driving drunk while transporting more than 40 kindergarteners home from a field trip the day before.
Two Men Charged In Two Days On Gun Offenses In Montgomery County: State Police
Maryland State Police troopers arrested two men on gun charges following a pair of separate traffic stops in Montgomery County this week, officials announced on Friday, Oct. 28. First, Robel Habtu, 20, of Silver Spring, was stopped at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, by troopers from the Rockville...
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
sourceofthespring.com
Silver Spring Man Arrested on Gun Charges Following Traffic Stop
Maryland State Police said Thursday that a Silver Spring man was arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop on Piney Branch Road. 20-year-old Robel Habtu is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm while underage.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree
(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
