Prince George's County, MD

WJLA

Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Big Lots

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 10:06 am, the suspect entered the Big Lots store in Lexington Park, gathered up merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
sourceofthespring.com

Silver Spring Man Arrested on Gun Charges Following Traffic Stop

Maryland State Police said Thursday that a Silver Spring man was arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop on Piney Branch Road. 20-year-old Robel Habtu is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm while underage.
SILVER SPRING, MD
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree

(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

