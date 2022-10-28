ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7AhC_0ipl9KQV00

OCT. 21–27, 2022

From power outages and destroyed neighborhoods in Ukraine as Russian troops strike plants and shell residential buildings to a devastating fire in Uganda that killed 11 blind children at a boarding school, this has been a dramatic week for news.

In politics, Rishi Sunak met the King and became Britain's third prime minister this year, while in Italy the far right took over, with Giorgia Meloni becoming the first woman premier.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of the military coup. Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.

In Bucharest, women called for the protection of the victims of domestic violence and the implementation of a national strategy to ensure gender equality, while a flock of sheep were in Madrid’s Plaza Mayor in defense of ancient grazing and migration rights.

Also in Madrid, Karim Benzema was showing off his Ballon d’Or to fans.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, chief photographer in Berlin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘barbaric’ airstrikes leave 80% of Kyiv without water

Swathes of Ukraine’s capital have been left without access to water or electricity following what the country’s energy minister called “another barbaric attack” on the country’s critical infrastructure, including several hydroelectric power plants.The mayor of Ukraine‘s capital has said that 80 per cent of consumers in Kyiv have been left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility near” the city from relentless Russian strikes on Monday.Local authorities were working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents in the meantime to “stock up on water from the nearest...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
66K+
Followers
103K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy