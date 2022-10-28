Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2- Recap: More Lost Points For Liverpool
Jordan Henderson starts this one on the bench in favor of a midfield trio of Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. It’s also good to see Darwin Núñez back in Premier League action starting up front with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. First Half. Salah nearly starts...
BBC
Scotland Road: Pubs of Liverpool thoroughfare face last orders
At its peak, the area around Liverpool's Scotland Road was home to more than 200 pubs, but last orders could soon be called on what was once the beating heart of the city. The Throstles Nest, which opened in 1804, is the last remaining pub on what is affectionately known locally as "Scottie Road" and has recently been put up for sale.
Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool about 'emotional' Jesse Marsch & Leeds threat
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warns his players about Jesse Marsch and his Leeds side ahead of Saturday's clash at Anfield.
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
FOX Sports
De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester United: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will be looking to carry on recent good form when they take on second-place Manchester United in their WSL clash at Walton Hall Park this Sunday. The Blues go into the fixture against Marc Skinner’s side on the back of two victories over Aston Villa, the latest being a midweek Continental Cup shootout victory against the Midlands side.
CBS Sports
Fulham vs. Everton prediction, odds, line, spread: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 29, 2022
Fulham are riding high as they return to Craven Cottage on a three-game unbeaten run to host Everton on Saturday in an English Premier League match. The Cottagers (5-3-4) are a surprising seventh in the Premier League table after a 3-2 victory against Leeds United last Sunday. Everton (3-4-5) also comes in on a high note after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday. That took some heat off manager Frank Lampard, at least temporarily. The Toffees need to find some goals, and Fulham have been giving up plenty. On the other hand, the Cottagers can score with the best of them and face a stingy Toffees back line, so something will have to give Saturday.
BBC
Manchester City: Kyle Walker & Kalvin Phillips remain sidelined for club, but 'optimistic' about World Cup
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says England duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are unlikely to play for their club until after the World Cup. Defender Walker has been out with a groin injury, while midfielder Phillips has had shoulder surgery. Guardiola says the pair are recovering well, but will...
Liverpool v Leeds United: Predicted Lineup, Thiago To Return?
Our predicted XI for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as they face Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday.
Jesse Marsch happy to ‘stop the bleeding’ as Leeds stun Liverpool at Anfield
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hailed his side’s resolve and belief after their dramatic 2-1 win at Liverpool, adding that it had been “necessary to stop the bleeding”.The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of a frenetic first half as they capitalised on a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker, with Rodrigo tapping in, before Mohamed Salah’s 14th-minute finish drew things level again.Brenden Aaronson almost put Leeds back in front soon after, volleying against the bar, and they subsequently looked set to secure a point after Illan Meslier made a number of fine saves in the second half.Crysencio...
Set-Piece Specialists Spurs Win From 2-0 Down After Cornering Bournemouth
Tottenham won 19 corners at the Vitality Stadium and scored from two of them.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Leeds have not had the best start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. Following the loss to Fulham at the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch said that it was his job to “stop the bleeding” — not exactly an encouraging place to be. Their loss at home to...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who is playing like a future Ballon d'Or winner?
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Report: Chelsea 'Have Not Given Up' On Arsen Zakharyan
Chelsea still reportedly hold an interest in Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
Jarrod Bowen could return for West Ham against Man Utd after ankle injury
Jarrod Bowen could return to the West Ham United squad to face Manchester United after David Moyes played down fears of a World Cup injury scare.England hopeful Bowen missed Thursday night’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury.But Hammers boss Moyes revealed on Friday that the forward is back in light training and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.“We didn’t have Jarrod, he had an ankle injury. He’s done a little bit of running on the grass today, so we will need to see how he is,” Moyes told reporters at his pre-match...
Eddie Howe sees lots of room for improvement at in-form Newcastle
Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle they have done nothing yet despite their blistering start to the season.Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park left the rejuvenated Magpies sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table with 24 points from their first 13 games and boasting the best defensive record in the division.At the same stage last season – two fixtures into Howe’s reign – they were bottom with just six points, winless and in desperate trouble.But asked if they were yet at full speed following their latest victory, Howe said: “I think there’s loads of improvement...
BBC
Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
BBC
Wales World Cup watch: Gareth Bale left on bench as Kieffer Moore shines
There are now just weeks to go before Wales' first World Cup campaign in 64 years begins with a game against the United States in Qatar. With players eager to cement a place in Rob Page's 26-man squad - and supporters desperate to see them avoid injuries - BBC Sport Wales is keeping a watchful eye on Wales' World Cup hopefuls.
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs. Leeds United live score, updates and highlights from Premier League clash
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Liverpool are looking to put a shock Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest quickly behind them when they host struggling Leeds United. The Reds' topsy-turvy start to the new season continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Steve Cooper's men last Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's team eased...
