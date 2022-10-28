Read full article on original website
Former officer Christopher Schurr to stand trial in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya
GRAND RAPIDS — The former Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in April will stand jury trial, a district judge in Grand Rapids ruled Monday. Judge Nicholas Ayoub, who oversaw former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr's preliminary exam, said it would be up to a jury to decide if Schurr...
Ex-Michigan cop to face murder trial in killing of Black man
A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said Monday. Judge Nicholas Ayoub announced his decision after hearing testimony last week and seeing video about the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
