hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County deputy police chief retires after just 10 months on the job
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Questions are lingering over why Maui County’s deputy police chief is retiring after just 10 months on the job. Charles Hank III was recruited by Maui Police Chief John Pelletier after they worked together in Las Vegas for years. MPD did not explain why Hank is...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui labor market crisis directly tied to housing
Maui businesses are paying close attention to the upcoming election. They're facing two crises that have a connection: a shortage of housing, and a shortage of labor. Maui Health, with hospitals on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, has 200 vacant positions it needs to fill, said Jim Diegel, chief strategy officer.
Maui county workers receive 2-year hazard pay award
The state's largest union says it won a dispute with Maui County over temporary hazard pay, and it could have major implications statewide, as Always Investigating first reported.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
Maui’s lighting ordinance
Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.
mauinow.com
Maui Police Department’s Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign begins today
The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be out enforcing our zero-tolerance response to impaired driving as part of a Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign that starts today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and continues throughout the holiday weekend. Saturation patrols, including impaired driving checkpoints, will be utilized to address...
Maui takes legal steps to ensure affordable housing
Bill 107 was signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino. The Bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Gabe Johnson, intends to tackle the growing housing crisis that is pricing local families out of homes.
Pukalani, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
