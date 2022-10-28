ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui labor market crisis directly tied to housing

Maui businesses are paying close attention to the upcoming election. They're facing two crises that have a connection: a shortage of housing, and a shortage of labor. Maui Health, with hospitals on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, has 200 vacant positions it needs to fill, said Jim Diegel, chief strategy officer.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Maui takes legal steps to ensure affordable housing

Bill 107 was signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino. The Bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Gabe Johnson, intends to tackle the growing housing crisis that is pricing local families out of homes.
High School Football PRO

Pukalani, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kamehameha School - Maui football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on October 29, 2022, 21:00:00.
PUKALANI, HI

