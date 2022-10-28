Read full article on original website
TechRadar
How to load and use your new film camera
Film cameras have seen a real surge in popularity in recent years, but if you’ve just picked one up for the first time, you may be wondering how on earth you use it. Luckily, we're here to help – in this guide we’ll be discussing the basics of how to use your film camera, from loading your first roll to mastering the controls, getting focused and finally developing your film.
dronedj.com
New DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone photos, specs leak before launch
DJI has dropped a promo teaser inviting fans to a product launch event on November 2. But while social media is buzzing with speculation about the new offering, a German website has gone ahead and leaked the complete photo gallery and specifications of a new DJI drone: the Mavic 3 Classic.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaker says camera will be biggest leap in 5 years
Samsung’s next flagship will offer the biggest leap in photography in five years, claims Ice Universe.
Best mirrorless cameras in 2022
We've scoped out the best mirrorless cameras available to purchase in 2022 to cover any budget and skill level.
itechpost.com
Apple Might Not Give The iPhone 15 Pro a Main Camera Upgrade
Apple is coming out with the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will bring exclusive features for its users next year. However, rumors say that Apple's release for next year might not get its 8P lens due to the company's goal of differentiating their models from non-Pros, 9to5 Mac writes.
Phone Arena
First sample backs up the hype about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP camera
Apple and Google have both finally embraced higher resolution cameras, implicitly admitting that computational photography can only take you so far. Samsung is expected to outdo its rivals again this year with a 200MP sensor for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and an alleged camera sample that has surfaced today indicates that the sensor will be a total beast.
Digital Trends
How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Watch
Samsung has been around since the very first wave of smartwatches, so it's fair to say it's a real veteran that knows what it's doing. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range is the culmination of some very impressive tech, and that applies to its predecessors too, like the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 3. Starting from humble beginnings, Samsung's watches can now play your Spotify tunes, track a huge range of activities, and even measure your body composition.
Digital Trends
This Call of Duty-themed haptic feedback vest brings you closer to the battlefield
Haptics and sound accessories specialist Woojer has partnered with Activision to create a surprising product that will amplify your Call of Duty experience. Fans can grab a Call of Duty-branded Woojer haptic vest and strap, which is releasing just in time for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The limited-edition...
The Verge
Google wants Meet to run on more devices and work better with Zoom
Google is trying to spread its Meet videoconferencing software to more devices and to make the hardware meant for Meet more compatible with Zoom. On Wednesday, the company announced that its enterprise version of Meet will be coming to devices running Android, where it’s traditionally run on ChromeOS. The...
Report: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting a serious camera boost
If you thought the S22 Ultra was good in the dark, you ain't seen nothing yet
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X86: 86-inch and 4K Smart TV launches with 20 W built-in speakers
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Smart TV X86 during today's Redmi Note 12 series launch event. Having also announced the Book Air 13 and new Redmi projectors, the Redmi Smart TV X86 is undoubtedly the largest device presented today. Specifically, the Smart TV measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, within which Xiaomi has included an 86-inch display.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi's Redmi Launches The World's Fastest-Charging Smartphone
Redmi has just announced the world’s fastest-charging smartphone. The company announced its Redmi Note 12 series of devices, consisting out of four devices. One of them offers the fastest charging around, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. Redmi just launched the world’s fastest-charging smartphone, it supports 210W charging.
notebookcheck.net
Sony introduces the alpha 7R V as the first "AI-driven" mirrorless camera of its line
The Sony Alpha 7R V (or α7R V) has, should its leaks be believed, spent a long time in the run-up to its launch in 2022. Now, however, it is finally official, and is now being touted as "the perfect example of our relentless drive to develop industry-leading imaging technology”, as per Sony Electronics' Vice President of Imaging Solutions Yang Cheng.
The best tripod for photographers in 2022: give your camera a rock-steady support
The best tripods open whole new photographic opportunities, from long exposure landscapes to time-lapses and panoramas
daystech.org
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: An XXL version of the iPhone 14
Are you a techie who is aware of how one can translate? Then be part of our Team!. Apple’s iPhone 14 gadget household comes with an enormous change in comparison with final 12 months’s lineup. Since the gross sales figures of the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini – very like the gross sales numbers of the iPhone 12 Mini – have been possible too low, it has been discontinued. Instead, there’s now an iPhone 14 Plus alongside the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max to finish the present iPhone lineup.
Digital Trends
Twitter to start charging for verification mark, reports say
Various reports on Sunday evening suggest Twitter will soon start charging a monthly fee of between $5 and $20 for an account holder to display a blue verification badge. The coveted check mark is given to users with accounts that Twitter defines as “authentic, notable, and active,” and gives followers reassurance that the account is genuine.
Digital Trends
Windows 11 finally gets one of the best macOS features
Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build to its Dev and Beta Channels, which includes an interesting new feature for mobile hotspot connectivity. The feature is similar to one seen on macOS and iPadOS, which allows you to turn your computer or tablet into a mobile hotspot without having to involve your iPhone.
notebookcheck.net
Clear-cut Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera test photo wholly outclasses S22 Ultra 108 MP comparison effort
The leaker Ice universe has moved on somewhat from frequently discussing the expected design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (flatter display, less rounded corners) to sharing information about the flagship smartphone’s camera equipment. The source has already provided a variety of details about what could be coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra but has recently gone a step further by offering a comparison between an image purportedly taken by the 2023 model and its S22 Ultra predecessor.
Digital Trends
See the ‘quiet’ of the sun’s corona in Solar Orbiter footage
Solar Orbiter, the European Space Agency (ESA) mission that launched in 2020 and which includes the closest camera to the sun, has made a second close approach of our star and has captured stunning footage of the sun’s corona. The spacecraft made its closest approach on 12 October at...
