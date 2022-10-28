Read full article on original website
OHSAA announces football regional quarterfinal pairings for Nov. 4
Greater Cincinnati has 25 high school football teams competing this Friday night in the OHSAA regional quarterfinal round.
thevillagereporter.com
DIVISION IV REGION 14 FOOTBALL 1ST ROUND PLAYOFF: Van Wert Rolls In 40-7 Rout Of Wauseon
VAN WERT – Cougar standout quarterback Aidan Pratt passed for 138 yards and ran for 63 yards and two scores as Van Wert knocked Wauseon out of the playoffs for the second straight season. After being stopped on their first two possessions, the Cougars third possession was setup with...
Sidney Daily News
Boys soccer notes: Botkins falls 4-0 to Yellow Springs in district final
TROTWOOD — Botkins couldn’t keep up with state-ranked Yellow Springs in a Division III district final on Thursday at Trotwood-Madison High School’s Miami Valley Hospital Sportsplex. But advancing to a district final after falling short of making one last year was a positive step for a young...
ysnlive.com
TIGERS PLAYOFF EXPERIENCE PAYS OFF
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – It took no time at all for Kolten Ruark and the Springfield Tiger offense to find its rhythm in Friday’s first round matchup against the Mathews Mustangs. Ruark threw two first quarter touchdowns, and the Springfield defense blanked Mathews in a 42-0 routing. After...
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
Trotwood edges Chaminade Julienne in 1st-round shootout
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood Rams knocked out the Chaminade Julienne Eagles in the Div. 3 postseason opener following a high-scoring 40-33 win on Friday night at Roger Glass Stadium.
Little Miami earns upset over Xenia in Division II first-round playoff game
Little Miami was the only Ohio high school football team to earn a playoff victory as a No. 15 seed on Friday night as the Panthers defeated Xenia.
Dayton Flyers beat Capital University in home exhibition
DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers defeated Capital University, 80-42, in their only exhibition game before the 2022-23 season. >>Dayton picked 1st in Atlantic 10 preseason men’s basketball poll. Junior forward Toumani Camara led UD with 16 points and nine rebounds as they shot just less than 59 percent...
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
Lima News
Heisman trophy to be displayed at local car dealership
LIMA —Throughout the month of November, several events will be taking place at Reineke Nissan in Lima. As of Oct. 28, anyone can enter to win tickets to the Ohio State-Michigan football game with a valid test drive and a canned food donation to the West Ohio Foodbank. And...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Antonio Sanots, 38, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Lilly Woo Quach, 28, of San Diego, California, was charged with...
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- East Sidney was the scene last evening of a large gathering of Democrats. During the early evening the evidence of enthusiasm was shown by the continued firing of a cannon. When one walked up the main street of the village this enthusiasm was still further evidenced by the decorations of flags and bunting and lights that appeared at most every window.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB causes 3 injuries in Miami Township
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Township on Sunday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, crews were dispatched to the scene of a four vehicle accident on I-75 southbound at I-675 North at 12:05 p.m. OSP Dayton Post says 3 people were […]
dayton.com
Who was Jack Roschman? Meet the man behind Rax, Burger Chef and Ponderosa Steakhouse
John A. “Jack” Roschman, a co-founder of Ponderosa Steakhouse and the founder of the Rax Roast Beef chain, had strong connections to Dayton, Springfield and southwest Ohio during his fascinating life. Rax restaurants returned to the news recently with an announcement of a new restaurant opening in Clark...
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy
Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
