ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Loramie, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

TIGERS PLAYOFF EXPERIENCE PAYS OFF

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – It took no time at all for Kolten Ruark and the Springfield Tiger offense to find its rhythm in Friday’s first round matchup against the Mathews Mustangs. Ruark threw two first quarter touchdowns, and the Springfield defense blanked Mathews in a 42-0 routing. After...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Flyers beat Capital University in home exhibition

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers defeated Capital University, 80-42, in their only exhibition game before the 2022-23 season. >>Dayton picked 1st in Atlantic 10 preseason men’s basketball poll. Junior forward Toumani Camara led UD with 16 points and nine rebounds as they shot just less than 59 percent...
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Heisman trophy to be displayed at local car dealership

LIMA —Throughout the month of November, several events will be taking place at Reineke Nissan in Lima. As of Oct. 28, anyone can enter to win tickets to the Ohio State-Michigan football game with a valid test drive and a canned food donation to the West Ohio Foodbank. And...
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients

PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!

Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Antonio Sanots, 38, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Lilly Woo Quach, 28, of San Diego, California, was charged with...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——- East Sidney was the scene last evening of a large gathering of Democrats. During the early evening the evidence of enthusiasm was shown by the continued firing of a cannon. When one walked up the main street of the village this enthusiasm was still further evidenced by the decorations of flags and bunting and lights that appeared at most every window.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB causes 3 injuries in Miami Township

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Township on Sunday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, crews were dispatched to the scene of a four vehicle accident on I-75 southbound at I-675 North at 12:05 p.m. OSP Dayton Post says 3 people were […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy

Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy