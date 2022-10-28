ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Asian shares mostly lower as Japan preps massive stimulus

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbQQL_0ipl5bfG00

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after a mixed session on Wall Street, where tech sector losses offset gains in other parts of the market.

Tokyo's benchmark slipped as the government was preparing about a massive stimulus spending package to help the world's No. 3 economy cope with inflation. As expected, the Bank of Japan wrapped up a policy meeting by keeping its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged even as it forecast higher inflation.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.9% to 27,105.20 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 3.2% to 14,934.69. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.9% to 2,938.77.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.8% to 2,269.80. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.9% to 6,785.70.

The economic stimulus package due for approval Friday includes government funding of about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in subsidies and other measures to help soften the burden of costs from rising utility rates and food prices. It is also designed to help shore up support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose popularity has taken a beating due to a scandal over ties between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the South Korea-based Unification church.

Thursday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. It closed at 3,807.30.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6% to 10,792.67, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to 32,033.28.

Smaller company stocks held up better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index added 0.1% to 1,806.32.

Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, plummeted 24.6% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. It joined other tech and communications stocks, such as Google's parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft, in reporting weak results and worrisome forecasts over advertising demand. Alphabet fell 2.9% and Microsoft slid 2%.

Amazon slid 19% in after-hours trading after the retail giant issued an estimate for sales in the last quarter of the year came in well below analysts' forecasts. The stock fell 4.1% in regular trading before the release of its latest quarterly results.

Construction equipment maker Caterpillar jumped 7.7% after it handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts. The big gain helped boost the 30-company Dow.

Another pullback in long-term Treasury yields helped support stocks in companies that weren't reporting quarterly results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.91% from 4.01% late Wednesday. The two-year yield fell to 4.30% from 4.42%.

Excluding the Nasdaq, the major indexes are on pace for weekly gains. And the S&P 500 remains solidly on track to end October in the green.

Markets got some encouraging economic news Thursday as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%. That marks a turnaround after the economy contracted during the first half of the year.

The economy has been under pressure from stubbornly hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to raise interest rates in order to cool prices. The central bank is trying to slow economic growth through rate increases, but the strategy risks going too far and brining on a recession.

The rising interest rates have made borrowing more difficult, particularly with mortgage rates. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week.

Central banks around the world also have been raising interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike on Thursday. Markets in Europe were mixed.

Wall Street has more earnings to review Friday, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Charter Communications.

Meanwhile, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Thursday that insurer Arch Capital Group will replace Twitter in the S&P 500 index before the opening of trading on Tuesday. The move comes ahead of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in a transaction expected to close Friday.

In other trading, the dollar fell to 146.20 yen from 136.31 late Thursday. The euro rose to 99.79 cents from 99.66 cents.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost $1.05 to $88.03 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.17 on Thursday to $99.08 per barrel. Brent crude oil gave up 90 cents to $94.14 per barrel.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

World markets mixed ahead of Fed rates decision

BEIJING — (AP) — World stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Germany's DAX gained 0.2% to...
Action News Jax

Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans' ability to spend.
Action News Jax

China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. Mengtian was blasted into space...
Action News Jax

Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

HONG KONG — (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory in northern China to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn...
Action News Jax

South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean police investigated on Monday what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people including 26 foreigners during Halloween festivities in Seoul in the country's worst disaster in years, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and tens of thousands of others paid respects to the dead at special mourning sites.
KENTUCKY STATE
Action News Jax

Workers walk out of iPhone factory, highlighting virus woes

BEIJING — (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s newest iPhone walked away from a factory in central China following virus outbreaks and complaints of unsafe working conditions, highlighting the clash between the disease’s enduring risks and efforts to restore the global flow of goods. Employees...
Action News Jax

Poland looks to South Korea to build 2nd nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Polish and South Korean officials have signed initial agreements to develop a nuclear power plant in Poland, part of an effort by Poland to lower its carbon emissions and seek energy security. For South Korea, engagement in the Polish project is a way...
Action News Jax

Germany puts off transport emissions decision until 2023

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany is postponing politically sensitive decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector until 2023 amid strong opposition from one governing party to the idea of a universal speed limit, officials said Monday. The libertarian Free Democratic Party, which controls the Transport...
Action News Jax

Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the...
Action News Jax

White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such...
Action News Jax

'Our phoenix': Lula's ups and downs in Brazil defy belief

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday –...
Action News Jax

Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India

MORBI, India — (AP) — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
117K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy