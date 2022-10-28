If you noticed zombies taking over LoDo Saturday, you probably assumed it was a typical Halloween celebration, but some Coloradans dressed as the undead in protest. The activists say climate change is the scariest thing they can think of."What better way to raise awareness around one of the scariest issues in the world that we are facing currently than to have an event on Halloween," said organizer Giselle Herzfeld with 350 Denver. The climate action nonprofit hosting a "climate banker zombie crawl" through Downtown Denver, dressing up as wall street bankers turned zombies from an addiction to fossil fuels"Now we...

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO