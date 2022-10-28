ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Newsweek

Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper

Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
AFP

Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
The Hill

Belarus says nearly 9,000 Russian troops will deploy to Ukraine border

Around 9,000 Russian troops will deploy to Belarus’s border with Ukraine, according to the Belarusian minister of defense as Ukraine’s president warns Moscow is trying to pull its ally into the war. Valery Revenka, the head of the Belarusian international military cooperation department, tweeted on Sunday that Russian...
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
AFP

Ukraine forces enter key Russia-annexed town, Zelensky vows to press onward

Ukraine said Saturday its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pledging more areas would follow within the week. Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after the army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
France 24

Ukraine warns of threat from Belarus, US says Iran helped Russia operate drones from Crimea

Ukraine on Thursday warned of a “growing” threat of a new Russian offensive from Belarus, after Minsk and Moscow last week announced a joint force "to defend" Belarusian borders. Washington, meanwhile, said it believes Iranian military personnel “were on the ground in Crimea” to help Russia operate the Tehran-provided “kamikaze” drones that killed several civilians in Ukraine earlier this week. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are in Paris time (GMT+2).
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Rigged Kherson Dam To Explode Zelensky Claims

Blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on the Dnipro River would create a “large-scale disaster” said Ukraine’s president. Russia has mined the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, setting the stage for a "large-scale disaster," President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Intel Chief Says Russia Is Reinforcing Kherson City

KHERSON, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 24: Ukrainian soldiers cross damaged bridge at Velyka Oleksandrivka town, located in the Kherson region where the control was retaken by the Ukrainian forces, after Ukraine's counterattack against Russian forces in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine on October 24, 2022. Ukrainian forces retook 90 settlements in Kherson as the counter offensive launched on Aug. 29 continues, according to information provided by officials. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)Ukraine's Defense Intelligence chief expects Kherson to be recaptured by year's end, but Russia looks like it is preparing to fight for it.

