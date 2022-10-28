ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Man dead after shooting in South Linden neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened at an unknown location in the South Linden area around 7:40 p.m. Another person and the male drove to Gladstone Ave where they called for medics.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 36, dead after Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. Patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One hospitalized after north Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a fire overnight Sunday at a north Columbus apartment. A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire said several crews were sent to a second-floor apartment at the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West in Northland just after 3 a.m. for a two-alarm […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point

Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 restricted in Pickaway Co. after crash into RV dealership

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — A major highway was restricted Friday night in Pickaway County after a crash. It happened on route 23, northbound at route 762. A sedan and a pickup truck collided, causing the sedan to roll. The pickup truck continued off the highway, down a ravine, and into a parked camper at a nearby R.V. dealership.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Two Injured in US-23 Crash in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A two-vehicle crash occured on US-23 and 762 around 9:15 pm on Friday. According to Pickaway Sheriffs’ office, the truck was going northbound on US-23 and the black Toyota car was going south on Us-23 and attempting to turn East onto 762 at the light. The driver of the car failed to yield to the Truck and caused the crash.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead in East Side homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old arrested in shooting death of teenage girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl who walked into a hospital last week and died hours later. Columbus police say Kyrique Camper, 19, was arrested Wednesday night. His arraignment on a murder charge is scheduled for Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. On Oct. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Juvenile arrested after multiple shots being fired

MARION—Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of North Greenwood Street and Adams Street Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found two houses and a vehicle had been hit. No people were hit by the gunfire. Through...
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Canal Winchester woman, 82, injured in Ross County crash

RICHMOND DALE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old Canal Winchester woman is hospitalized after she was a passenger in a vehicle that police said was pushed off the road by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on US Route 35 in Ross County. A […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
BAINBRIDGE, OH

