dailyhodl.com

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum sets record ETH short liquidations, wiping out $500 million in 2 days

Ether (ETH) is setting liquidation records this week as a comparatively modest price uptick reveals how bearish the market has become. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirmed that United States dollar-denominated short liquidations hit a new all-time high on Oct. 25. Two days, half a billion dollars of ETH...
u.today

Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum

David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
NEWSBTC

8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022

While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for

The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Ripple Reports XRP Holdings Under 50% for the First Time

For the first time in the company’s history, XRP holdings of Ripple have dropped below 50% of the total circulating supply. Ripple previously faced great criticism as a result of the firm’s considerably large ownership of XRP. This further serves as an argument that such large ownership enables Ripple to have centralized control over its XRP ledger.
bitcoinist.com

Looking For The Best Investment In 2022? Forget Ripple (XRP) and Avalanche (AVAX). We’ve Found You a Winning Alternative

In recent months. Ripple (XRP) and Avalanche (AVAX) investors witnessed the value of their assets plummet every day. If you have invested in Ripple or Avalanche, you are probably looking for something safer. Thanks to the launch of the new crypto project, The Hideaways (HDWY), investors know where to turn to. According to our fundamental analysts, The Hideaways (HDWY) is all set to emerge as one of the best and safest crypto investments of 2023.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower With Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus

U.S. equity futures moved lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple...
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Pushes Down Cardano To Become 8th Largest Crypto

Data shows Dogecoin has now become the 8th largest crypto by market cap, after displacing Cardano from the spot. Dogecoin Market Cap Hits More Than $15 Million After The Price Surge. The past week has been incredible for DOGE after what had been many months of lackluster sideways performance. At...
bitcoinist.com

Why The Blockchain Association Supports Ripple’s Efforts Against SEC

The Blockchain Association filed an amicus brief in the case between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) versus payment company Ripple. The motion is a tool a party uses to provide the court with additional information in support of the defendant, in this case, the payment company. In late...
bitcoinist.com

Why Dogecoin Price Exploded 80% Today – The ‘Elon Musk Effect’ Again?

Dogecoin is receiving tremendous boost from a number of positive stimulus over the last few days as it maintains its bullish momentum. With this, the dog-themed cryptocurrency was able to increase by 125% for the past seven days and has also gone up by 129% on its biweekly performance. Dogecoin...
bitcoinist.com

Fidelity Survey Shows 58% Of Institutional Investors Now Own Crypto

A recent survey from Fidelity shows 58% of institutional investors already own cryptocurrency. Institutional Investor Presence In Crypto Sector Continues To See Growth This Year. As per data from an institutional investor digital assets study by Fidelity, digital asset ownership among these investors has gone up by 6% during the...

