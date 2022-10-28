Read full article on original website
u.today
Ripple Reaches “Huge Milestone” as It Now Holds Less Than Half of Total XRP Supply
In its recently published Q3 report, Ripple has revealed that it now holds less than half of the total supply of the XRP cryptocurrency for the first time ever. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described this event as a “huge milestone” for the company, adding that it is clear that XRP has “real utility.”
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum sets record ETH short liquidations, wiping out $500 million in 2 days
Ether (ETH) is setting liquidation records this week as a comparatively modest price uptick reveals how bearish the market has become. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirmed that United States dollar-denominated short liquidations hit a new all-time high on Oct. 25. Two days, half a billion dollars of ETH...
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Ripple Reports XRP Holdings Under 50% for the First Time
For the first time in the company’s history, XRP holdings of Ripple have dropped below 50% of the total circulating supply. Ripple previously faced great criticism as a result of the firm’s considerably large ownership of XRP. This further serves as an argument that such large ownership enables Ripple to have centralized control over its XRP ledger.
Binance Invests $500M Towards Twitter Acquisition: CZ Says 'We Are Small Potatoes'
Even as Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk acquired social networking giant Twitter in a $44 billion deal, Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao announced on Friday the company “wired” $500 million towards the purchase, making the crypto exchange a stakeholder in the company. “Our intern says...
bitcoinist.com
Price Prediction: Oryen (ORY), Polygon (MATIC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Which Will Reach 1$ First?
Despite the bearish sentiment and the generally gloomy outlook for the global economy, crypto enthusiasts look forward to pushing the prices of Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to $1 or beyond. Analysts are also taking notice of the quick rise of Oryen (ORY), a new reserve currency currently on its initial coin offering (ICO).
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
bitcoinist.com
Looking For The Best Investment In 2022? Forget Ripple (XRP) and Avalanche (AVAX). We’ve Found You a Winning Alternative
In recent months. Ripple (XRP) and Avalanche (AVAX) investors witnessed the value of their assets plummet every day. If you have invested in Ripple or Avalanche, you are probably looking for something safer. Thanks to the launch of the new crypto project, The Hideaways (HDWY), investors know where to turn to. According to our fundamental analysts, The Hideaways (HDWY) is all set to emerge as one of the best and safest crypto investments of 2023.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower With Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
U.S. equity futures moved lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Pushes Down Cardano To Become 8th Largest Crypto
Data shows Dogecoin has now become the 8th largest crypto by market cap, after displacing Cardano from the spot. Dogecoin Market Cap Hits More Than $15 Million After The Price Surge. The past week has been incredible for DOGE after what had been many months of lackluster sideways performance. At...
bitcoinist.com
Why The Blockchain Association Supports Ripple’s Efforts Against SEC
The Blockchain Association filed an amicus brief in the case between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) versus payment company Ripple. The motion is a tool a party uses to provide the court with additional information in support of the defendant, in this case, the payment company. In late...
bitcoinist.com
Why Dogecoin Price Exploded 80% Today – The ‘Elon Musk Effect’ Again?
Dogecoin is receiving tremendous boost from a number of positive stimulus over the last few days as it maintains its bullish momentum. With this, the dog-themed cryptocurrency was able to increase by 125% for the past seven days and has also gone up by 129% on its biweekly performance. Dogecoin...
bitcoinist.com
Fidelity Survey Shows 58% Of Institutional Investors Now Own Crypto
A recent survey from Fidelity shows 58% of institutional investors already own cryptocurrency. Institutional Investor Presence In Crypto Sector Continues To See Growth This Year. As per data from an institutional investor digital assets study by Fidelity, digital asset ownership among these investors has gone up by 6% during the...
