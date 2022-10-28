West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) (www.wehochamber.com) proudly announces its nominees for the 38th Annual West Hollywood Creative Business Awards 2022 (CBA) on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, at 8490 Sunset Boulevard. Presented by urbn leaf (www.urbnleaf.com) – a division of Harborside, the ceremony will celebrate businesses that have shown innovation and creativity in their business models; nominees selected by their peers in the community, and the winners are chosen by the WHCC Membership, Awards are handed out when the winners are announced at the eagerly anticipated yearly event.. For decades this award ceremony has been touted as “Los Angeles’ business community’s most powerful networking event of the year!”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO