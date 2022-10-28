Read full article on original website
OCT. 29: WeHo Kids Fair
For kids and kids-at-heart, the City of West Hollywood will host its 25th Annual West Hollywood Kids Fair on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Admission is free and open to the public. The Kids...
Read the WEHOville Voter Guide 2022
In 2021, Publisher Larry Block brought a struggling blog back from the brink, re-inventing it as a platform for residents and small businesses to stand on equal footing with the powerful forces inside City Hall. In the past year alone, our intrepid investigative journalism has been recognized and sourced by global media outlets including TV’s Bill Maher Show, the New York Post, the Daily Mail, and the Los Angeles Times. WEHOville proudly presents our first annual Voter Guide to inform WeHo residents how high the stakes are this Election Day — and how powerful their vote is!
NOV. 1: Share your thoughts on WeHo’s controversial Historical Context Study
The City of West Hollywood invites the community to attend an in-person Information and Engagement Session about the City’s Historical Context Study. The Historical Context Study is a project to develop an in-depth analysis of the historical context of West Hollywood and research racially and culturally discriminatory policies that existed in the area from the 19th century until present day. It will also identify the history of Indigenous peoples and demographic shifts of inhabitants. The findings of the study will inform the City on next steps in establishing initiatives to address social and racial equity.
How, where and when you can vote
As part of the City of West Hollywood’s continuous efforts to increase voter participation, the City reminds community members that each vote counts and your voice matters in the upcoming General Municipal Election. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Ballots and details have been mailed to registered voters....
Comedy sensation Leslie Jordan dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, the diminutive but flamboyant comedian who rose to fame as the COVID pandemic swept the world, has died as the result of a car crash. He was 67. Jordan first showed up on the pop culture radar in 20200 when he posted the above video, which spawned the catch phrase “daddy, watch me twirl.”
The shadiest thing WeHo has ever done
The City of West Hollywood is hosting a Tree Giveaway program for participants to receive one tree and one water bag free of charge. The City’s Tree Giveaway program webpage features information about the program and application process, as well as educational information about how to plant and maintain these young trees. The deadline to apply for the City’s Tree Giveaway program is Thursday, December 1, 2022 in order to provide City staff sufficient time to acquire the trees. The Tree Giveaway program application is located on the program webpage and via this link: https://wehoforms.seamlessdocs.com/f/WeHoTrees.
OpEd: The dirty politics of Lindsey Horvath
This past weekend I received a text message with a photo of Lindsey Horvath’s campaign van plastered with #MeToo, and a “say no” to her opponent in the race for County Supervisor. The hashtag was meant to degrade her opponent’s reputation. Horvath’s campaign could have said “#clean up the homeless,” or “#vote horvath,” but instead Lindsey Horvath can bring down the integrity of campaign all by herself.
WeHo hands out Disability Services Awards
West Hollywood’s Disability Advisory Board held the annual Disability Services Awards on Wednesday night during their meeting to honor individuals and groups who have provided exceptional service to people with disabilities. The Business Award was granted to Pavilions, which Mayor Lauren Meister called “a workplace that reflects the rich...
Which candidates have the most cash left?
All but one of WeHo’s City Council candidates filed the required campaign finance paperwork on Thursday, 11 days before Election Day, revealing how much cash on hand (COH) each has, as well as how much they are in debt. Robert Oliver leads the pack with $68,172 in cash on...
OCT. 22: City’s Youth Halloween Carnival
The City of West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division will host its annual free Youth Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Vista Lawn, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Youth Halloween Carnival highlights include games, a trackless train, a...
DEAR WEHO: Drop the land acknowledgements or return the city to the Tongva People
At a meeting of the West Hollywood City Council, you might be surprised that this particular group of government officials now opens assemblies with a boilerplate disclosure about the history of the land on which their city stands. “The West Hollywood City Council acknowledges that the land on which we...
How voting in WeHo is going so far
As of Friday, only 11 percent (2,856) of the 26,052 ballots mailed to West Hollywood registered voters had been returned, according to political data firm PDI. Most returned ballots came from voters 65 and older (20 percent, or 999 ballots), while only 6 percent of ballots came from voters 18 to 34 years old. Voters age 35 to 49 years old comprise the largest bloc of voters who received ballots, but only 639 of 8,355 have sent them in so far.
NOV. 10: WeHo Chamber’s Creative Business Awards 2022
West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) (www.wehochamber.com) proudly announces its nominees for the 38th Annual West Hollywood Creative Business Awards 2022 (CBA) on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, at 8490 Sunset Boulevard. Presented by urbn leaf (www.urbnleaf.com) – a division of Harborside, the ceremony will celebrate businesses that have shown innovation and creativity in their business models; nominees selected by their peers in the community, and the winners are chosen by the WHCC Membership, Awards are handed out when the winners are announced at the eagerly anticipated yearly event.. For decades this award ceremony has been touted as “Los Angeles’ business community’s most powerful networking event of the year!”
LYNN HOOPINGARNER: My thoughts on 8500 Santa Monica Blvd.
To: City of West Hollywood Planning Commission & Staff. Re: 8500 Santa Monica Blvd. Hearing Item 10.B. October 20, 2022. This proposed 80’ tall (click for link) seven-story (plans show “six” stories plus a seventh story “mezzanine”) project that incorporates unconnected parcels of land, a tall wall, 30 condominiums (including 5 affordable), 3,627S SF of commercial space and 31 parking spaces for the entire project.
OCT. 23: WeHo Fall Carnival & Real Estate Fair
The WeHo Fall Carnival and Real Estate Fair will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the collective, 8278 ½ Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood. The fair will feature free fair food, free carnival games, face painting, cash bar and drag shows by Hamburger Mary’s, 12 real-estate booths and a pie-eating contest.
City Hall ‘higher up’ daughter bullies asian kid off weho pool squad.
Mio Watanabe, her husband and their three children live on Kings Road. They are one of a handful of Japanese-speaking residents in West Hollywood. “We love West Hollywood,” Mio says in her heavy accent. Shu is the eldest son and Ray is the youngest son and a sister...
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: I’m with everybody
Los Angeles County District Attorney recently affirmed what embattled LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon accused him of when Gascon retorted, “Yes, I am with the Blacks.” T-Shirts are now popping up across LA. I have only one issue with Gascon’s virtue signaling – what about the rest of the community? As we near the election November 8th, I want to state very clearly – “I’m with everybody.”
Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
WeHo cannabis store sued for not paying back $1 million loan
Aeon Botanika Los Angeles LLC and Golden Phoenix Holdings LLC — the organizations behind cannabis business Aeon Botanika, which was approved to open in West Hollywood but never did — are being sued over nonpayment of a $1 million loan by Cutter Miller LLC. Cutter Miller made the...
West Hollywood’s Community Safety and Well-Being Strategy excludes straight white men
The only class of people who are not allowed to be in the focus group are straight white men under the age of 55. West Hollywood’s Community Safety and Well-Being Strategic Plan. The Community Engagement phase of this project has just begun! The City seeks feedback on the on...
