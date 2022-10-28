ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

OCT. 29: WeHo Kids Fair

For kids and kids-at-heart, the City of West Hollywood will host its 25th Annual West Hollywood Kids Fair on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Admission is free and open to the public. The Kids...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Read the WEHOville Voter Guide 2022

In 2021, Publisher Larry Block brought a struggling blog back from the brink, re-inventing it as a platform for residents and small businesses to stand on equal footing with the powerful forces inside City Hall. In the past year alone, our intrepid investigative journalism has been recognized and sourced by global media outlets including TV’s Bill Maher Show, the New York Post, the Daily Mail, and the Los Angeles Times. WEHOville proudly presents our first annual Voter Guide to inform WeHo residents how high the stakes are this Election Day — and how powerful their vote is!
LOS ANGELES, CA
NOV. 1: Share your thoughts on WeHo’s controversial Historical Context Study

The City of West Hollywood invites the community to attend an in-person Information and Engagement Session about the City’s Historical Context Study. The Historical Context Study is a project to develop an in-depth analysis of the historical context of West Hollywood and research racially and culturally discriminatory policies that existed in the area from the 19th century until present day. It will also identify the history of Indigenous peoples and demographic shifts of inhabitants. The findings of the study will inform the City on next steps in establishing initiatives to address social and racial equity.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
How, where and when you can vote

As part of the City of West Hollywood’s continuous efforts to increase voter participation, the City reminds community members that each vote counts and your voice matters in the upcoming General Municipal Election. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Ballots and details have been mailed to registered voters....
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Comedy sensation Leslie Jordan dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the diminutive but flamboyant comedian who rose to fame as the COVID pandemic swept the world, has died as the result of a car crash. He was 67. Jordan first showed up on the pop culture radar in 20200 when he posted the above video, which spawned the catch phrase “daddy, watch me twirl.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The shadiest thing WeHo has ever done

The City of West Hollywood is hosting a Tree Giveaway program for participants to receive one tree and one water bag free of charge. The City’s Tree Giveaway program webpage features information about the program and application process, as well as educational information about how to plant and maintain these young trees. The deadline to apply for the City’s Tree Giveaway program is Thursday, December 1, 2022 in order to provide City staff sufficient time to acquire the trees. The Tree Giveaway program application is located on the program webpage and via this link: https://wehoforms.seamlessdocs.com/f/WeHoTrees.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OpEd: The dirty politics of Lindsey Horvath

This past weekend I received a text message with a photo of Lindsey Horvath’s campaign van plastered with #MeToo, and a “say no” to her opponent in the race for County Supervisor. The hashtag was meant to degrade her opponent’s reputation. Horvath’s campaign could have said “#clean up the homeless,” or “#vote horvath,” but instead Lindsey Horvath can bring down the integrity of campaign all by herself.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WeHo hands out Disability Services Awards

West Hollywood’s Disability Advisory Board held the annual Disability Services Awards on Wednesday night during their meeting to honor individuals and groups who have provided exceptional service to people with disabilities. The Business Award was granted to Pavilions, which Mayor Lauren Meister called “a workplace that reflects the rich...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Which candidates have the most cash left?

All but one of WeHo’s City Council candidates filed the required campaign finance paperwork on Thursday, 11 days before Election Day, revealing how much cash on hand (COH) each has, as well as how much they are in debt. Robert Oliver leads the pack with $68,172 in cash on...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OCT. 22: City’s Youth Halloween Carnival

The City of West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division will host its annual free Youth Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Vista Lawn, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Youth Halloween Carnival highlights include games, a trackless train, a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
How voting in WeHo is going so far

As of Friday, only 11 percent (2,856) of the 26,052 ballots mailed to West Hollywood registered voters had been returned, according to political data firm PDI. Most returned ballots came from voters 65 and older (20 percent, or 999 ballots), while only 6 percent of ballots came from voters 18 to 34 years old. Voters age 35 to 49 years old comprise the largest bloc of voters who received ballots, but only 639 of 8,355 have sent them in so far.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
NOV. 10: WeHo Chamber’s Creative Business Awards 2022

West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) (www.wehochamber.com) proudly announces its nominees for the 38th Annual West Hollywood Creative Business Awards 2022 (CBA) on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, at 8490 Sunset Boulevard. Presented by urbn leaf (www.urbnleaf.com) – a division of Harborside, the ceremony will celebrate businesses that have shown innovation and creativity in their business models; nominees selected by their peers in the community, and the winners are chosen by the WHCC Membership, Awards are handed out when the winners are announced at the eagerly anticipated yearly event.. For decades this award ceremony has been touted as “Los Angeles’ business community’s most powerful networking event of the year!”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
LYNN HOOPINGARNER: My thoughts on 8500 Santa Monica Blvd.

To: City of West Hollywood Planning Commission & Staff. Re: 8500 Santa Monica Blvd. Hearing Item 10.B. October 20, 2022. This proposed 80’ tall (click for link) seven-story (plans show “six” stories plus a seventh story “mezzanine”) project that incorporates unconnected parcels of land, a tall wall, 30 condominiums (including 5 affordable), 3,627S SF of commercial space and 31 parking spaces for the entire project.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OCT. 23: WeHo Fall Carnival & Real Estate Fair

The WeHo Fall Carnival and Real Estate Fair will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the collective, 8278 ½ Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood. The fair will feature free fair food, free carnival games, face painting, cash bar and drag shows by Hamburger Mary’s, 12 real-estate booths and a pie-eating contest.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: I’m with everybody

Los Angeles County District Attorney recently affirmed what embattled LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon accused him of when Gascon retorted, “Yes, I am with the Blacks.” T-Shirts are now popping up across LA. I have only one issue with Gascon’s virtue signaling – what about the rest of the community? As we near the election November 8th, I want to state very clearly – “I’m with everybody.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database

Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
LOS ANGELES, CA
