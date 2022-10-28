ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Newsweek

Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper

Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Newsweek

Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine

Russian army leaders recently ordered their troops in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk to temporarily stop fighting amid low morale and desertion, according to Alexander Štupun, the Ukrainian spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "In some areas of combat, including in the Donetsk region,...
TheConversationCanada

Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine

In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
Newsweek

Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week

A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
nextbigfuture.com

Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson

There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Drive

Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)

A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...

