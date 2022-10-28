Read full article on original website
Related
A month after Putin started drafting Russians to fight in Ukraine, some are already coming home in body bags
Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 people one month ago. Training appears to be minimal, with many already fighting, and some already dead. One expert said that Russia likely expects little of the men beyond serving as cannon fodder. When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization of Russian citizens...
Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine
On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper
Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
Zelensky says latest Russian troops killed in war ‘were not trained for combat’
Russian soldiers who recently reached the front lines of the war in Ukraine did not have fighting experience or training, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Monday night address. The comment comes a couple of weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilized roughly 300,000 reservist forces to supplement their...
Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat
The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine
Russian army leaders recently ordered their troops in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk to temporarily stop fighting amid low morale and desertion, according to Alexander Štupun, the Ukrainian spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "In some areas of combat, including in the Donetsk region,...
Retaking Ukraine's Luhansk region is slow going because so many Russian troops fled there in other retreats, its governor said
Ukraine retook almost all of Kharkiv in a swift counteroffensive sending Russians into retreat. The governor of the occupied Luhansk region said many of those who fled ended up there. This, he said, had slowed down progress and left the territory almost fully in Russian hands. Taking back the Ukrainian...
Russia-Ukraine war, as it happened: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine
In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukraine's well supplied with artillery ammo taken as Russia retreated, The Wall Street Journal said. Ukraine's forces had faced severe shortages of ammunition earlier in the war. As much of Ukraine's arsenal is Soviet or Russian-made, there are limited sources for resupplying. Ammunition left behind by fleeing Russian troops is...
Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’
RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in Ukraine last month hit the highest level since the invasion began. A report from Bloomberg said Wednesday fuel deliveries to troops reached nearly 220,000 tons in September. The move is part of Putin's full mobilization of troops as the conflict drags on into...
Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week
A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
nextbigfuture.com
Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson
There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
What retired colonel says could be a 'game changer' for Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains the significance of Russian forces retreating from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
Comments / 0