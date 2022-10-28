In 1974 when I was 16 the church I attended went to Fairy Stone State Park in Bassett, Virginia for the summer picnic. My cousins and I filled our pockets with the cross-shaped stones and I purchased a necklace from the gift store with the fairies mark on it. The shapes of the crosses vary, from the St. Andrews X which is most common to the rectangular Roman, and the square Maltese cross which is the most sought-after. The legend of fairy stones is as follows verbatim in its entirety. It is public domain but the author is unknown.

