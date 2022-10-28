Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Happy Halloween! Scattered showers to haunt some trick-or-treaters
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Halloween, you ghouls and goblins!. While the weather won’t be scary today, it could prove inconvenient for a few of us (even though we could use some rain). An area of low pressure will sling batches of moisture in our direction Monday. That’s not...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: An Overcast Weekend
Clouds will dominate our sky until Monday night. Temperatures through Sunday morning will be in the 40s and then warm into the mid-50s to around 60 for the afternoon. Fog will persist from predawn to about 10 am. Rain will begin to move during the early hours of Monday with...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Earliest snowfall in Danville
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. What month did Danville receive its earliest snowfall on record?. It may seem too early to talk about winter weather, but snow has fallen in...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham working on snow emergency plan
The Town of Chatham has drafted a snow emergency plan ordinance as a way to make sure the commercial part of Main Street is clear of vehicles so the road can be plowed — to include the parking lanes on each side of the street. The proposed ordinance is...
WDBJ7.com
Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville to move to new location
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bubba’s Ice Cream is spending its last weekend at its current location. Bubba’s Ice Cream has been at 2626 North Main Street for over 60 years. It will soon move up the road to 2455 Franklin Turnpike for its 65th season. The new location...
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
WSET
Incident closing US-58 cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
WSLS
Preparing for Halloween: How trick-or-treating may look different for those with autism
ROANOKE, Va. – “Just let them be kids.”. Trick-or-treaters bring a lot of fun on Halloween night. Ghouls and goblins roam the streets with their adult companions, wandering up to doors and gathering candy. Whether they’re teens or little tikes, you’ll likely be greeted with “Trick-or-treat!” or maybe even a growl from the grizzly wolf or lion. Sometimes, you may be greeted with nothing at all.
WDBJ7.com
Two shot in Pittsylvania Co. early Sunday morning
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Two people arrived at local emergency rooms early Sunday morning after being shot in the area. The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received an early morning report of gunshots within the Java community, in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies had previously responded to the area for a report of loud music.
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway announces complete sellout for Xfinity 500 race
RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Martinsville Speedway announced a complete sellout for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The Xfinity 500 is sold out in the grandstands, suites, camping, and pre-race experience. The Brake Pad and SkyDeck experiences are also sold out. This is the first sellout of...
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
WSLS
Last minute Halloween costume ideas with Roanoke’s Capt. Party
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is just a few days away, and if you are scrambling for a last-minute costume, we’ve got you covered. 10 News reporter Brittany Wier stopped by Capt. Party to see what the popular costumes are this year that will make your Halloween weekend extra spooky.
WXII 12
Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WSLS
Students head to Roanoke for STEAM Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Students across Southwest Virginia got a taste of what it’s like to have a career in STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. On Friday, about 200 students went to the Star City for the annual Roanoke STEAM Day. Students got to learn...
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park area
In 1974 when I was 16 the church I attended went to Fairy Stone State Park in Bassett, Virginia for the summer picnic. My cousins and I filled our pockets with the cross-shaped stones and I purchased a necklace from the gift store with the fairies mark on it. The shapes of the crosses vary, from the St. Andrews X which is most common to the rectangular Roman, and the square Maltese cross which is the most sought-after. The legend of fairy stones is as follows verbatim in its entirety. It is public domain but the author is unknown.
Comments / 0