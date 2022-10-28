Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
Del Aryls Hancock
Del Aryls Hancock (Mutchler) gained her angel wings on October 15, 2022 at the age of 50 after a brief illness with her husband by her side. Del was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on June 17, 1972 to Tom Mutchler and Sandy Mutchler (Mattson). Del joined two sisters, Nancy and Jody, and brother Wes. Del attended schools in Lead and Deadwood, and graduated from Lead-Deadwood High School May 1990. Del was blessed with a son, Bo Michael on July 16, 1991. On July 23, 1994 Del married Richard “Rick” Hancock and to that union was blessed with a son Richard Hancock on February 5, 1996.
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood to conduct fire history study
DEADWOOD — City officials in Deadwood have set out to get a handle on the city’s fire history, as the services of Dr. Peter Brown of Rocky Mountain Tree-Ring Research in Fort Collins, Colo., have been retained in an amount not to exceed $12,000 to conduct a study that will ultimately date the fire and environmental history of Deadwood Gulch.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football returns home to face Fort Lewis
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State football will host Fort Lewis College at noon today in a big Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match up, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish. Black Hills State is currently 5-3 on the season, and they are on a three-game losing slide.
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
Black Hills Pioneer
Leslie (Les) Wayne Pribble
Leslie (Les) Wayne Pribble, 90 of Whitewood, completed his earthly journey and was reunited with loved ones in heaven on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. Visitation will be held at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31st, 2022. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:30 at the First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood, with Pastor Jil Jennewein officiating. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00pm. A memorial has been established to the First Presbyterian Church.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis Brown football falls to Pierre 42-14
PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers fell to the number one seeded Pierre Governors, 42-14, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Thursday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. “The Pierre team is just a different beast even from last year, but you can not start out a game with a kick return for a touchdown, and those type of things,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach. “You just have to come out and be ready to play right away. Our kids fought, and it was not a lack of effort, just an execution deal at times.”
News Channel Nebraska
Car hits turning trailer on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY - Emergency crews were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Highway 2 east of the weigh station where a westbound Subaru hit a trailer hauling a Bobcat loader. An eastbound truck was turning north onto 66 Road when the Subaru hit the trailer in the westbound lane. The Subaru, driven by 79-year-old Carman Ann Timmerman of Rapid City, S.D., sustained front end damage from the initial collision and passenger-side, rear door damage from secondary contact with the trailer.
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Fire Department urges fire safety this fall and winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes. Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls. “There tends...
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
KEVN
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
Comments / 0