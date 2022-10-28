ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
CNBC

Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Greyson F

Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers

Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
