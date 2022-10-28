Read full article on original website
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
The Garden State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
“(Annie)’d go out in the evening and pick a mess of it … Carry it home and cook it for supper, ‘Cause that’s about all they had to eat.” — lyrics by Tony Joe White Of course, Annie would only...
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
You can find them all in this city.
Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Connecticut is one of those states that is absolutely teeming with beautiful charming small towns. You could drive for just 10 minutes in any direction and stumble upon one. There is one in particular however that is quite legendary and we think every Nutmegger needs to travel here at least once.
