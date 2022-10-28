Read full article on original website
Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!
The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
Taylor Eyes Serrano Rematch: 'Croke Park, 80,000 People, Will Be Biggest Event In Women's Boxing History'
Katie Taylor has the perfect location and opponent in mind for her next outing. The Irish superstar registered her fourteenth defense of at least one lightweight title and sixth as undisputed champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. The win took place at OVO Arena Wembley, the same London venue (though Wembley Arena at the time) that hosted her pro debut nearly six years ago.
Frank Warren Talks Parker-Ryder, Nick Ball, Alimkhanuly-Bentley, More
THE MONTH OF November we have mapped out should certainly go off with a good few bangs – and not just the ones we will hear in and around Bonfire Night. We have a thrilling month in store, from a world title tilt over in Vegas, a Euro-cracker in Telford to a fascinating domestic duel at the 02 with a potential shot at Canelo at stake.
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, Showtime PPV Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva made weight Friday morning amid minimal fanfare for their pay-per-view showdown Saturday night. Paul stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 186.5 pounds for their eight-round cruiserweight fight. Several minutes earlier, Silva officially weighed in at 186.1 pounds.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - CompuBox Punch Stats
Jake Paul landed 51 of 121 power punches (44%), while Anderson Silva landed 66 of 176 of his power punches (38%). The difference for Paul was his jab. He threw 215 jabs, 140 more than Silva, and landed 32. 30 of Paul's 83 landed punches were body shots. Paul landed/threw fight high 17 of 44 punches in round 8.
Ellie Scotney Boxes Past Mary Romero To Capture EBU Title at Wembley Arena
Ellie Scotney claimed the European super-bantamweight title and set up a likely world title shot as she dominated Mary Romero in impressive fashion over ten rounds at Wembley Arena. At 24, Scotney is a serious talent. Trained by Shane McGuigan, this was only her sixth professional fight. And while she...
Haney: It Wasn't Lomachenko's Best Performance, I Expect Better Version If We Fight
Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA lightweight champion Devin Haney was ringside on Saturday night, as he watched former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko win a twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs). The scores were 115-113,...
Kenshiro Teraji: Right After Yabuki Rematch Was Over, I Wanted This Unification Match With Kyoguchi
Kenshiro Teraji understood the importance of regaining his WBC junior flyweight title. (photo by Naoki Fukuda) It meant avenging his lone career defeat, which he did so in emphatic fashion with a third-round knockout of Masamichi Yabuki earlier this year. Of at least equal importance to the 30-year-old from Kyoto, Japan was putting back in play the possibility of a long-desired title unification bout with countryman Hiroto Kyoguchi.
Photos: Katie Taylor Dominates Karen Elizabeth Carabajal Over Ten
Wembley Arena, London - WBO, WBC, IBF, WBA lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) had few issues in winning a ten round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-1, 2 KOs). (photos by Mark Robinson) The scores were 100-91, 99-91 and 98-92. Taylor boxed well in the...
Alimkhanuly-Bentley Winner To Next Face Munguia In Mandatory Title Defense, Per WBO Ruling
Janibek Alimkhanuly has a clearer vision of what lies ahead with a win in his next fight. The reigning WBO middleweight titlist is set for his first defense, which will come against England’s Denzel Bentley atop a November 12 ESPN+ show from The Palms in Las Vegas. The bout has already come with the blessing of the WBO, who ruled on Thursday during its annual convention that the winner must next face mandatory challenger Jaime Munguia within 180 days.
Anderson Silva On Paul Fight: I Know I Lost; My Opponent Won & I Need To Respect That
GLENDALE, Arizona – Anderson Silva simply refused to taint what he respectfully felt was the seminal moment of Jake Paul’s brief boxing career. Asked repeatedly during his post-fight press conference about the scoring of their eight-round cruiserweight fight, Silva accepted defeat and praised Paul. Silva lost six rounds apiece on two scorecards (78-73, 78-73) and five rounds on the other card (77-74), despite that CompuBox’s unofficial statistics suggest that their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event was more competitive than that.
Teraji, Kyoguchi Both Within 108-Pound Limit For Title Unification Clash In Saitama
Hiroto Kyoguchi and Kenshiro Teraji both weighed comfortably within the junior flyweight limit in their battle for divisional supremacy. Whatever issues arise during training camp, neither boxer has a history of struggling at the scales. That tradition carried over Monday afternoon (local time), with Kyoguchi registering at 107 ¾ pounds and Teraji at a trim-and-ready 107 ¼ for their highly anticipated WBA/WBC junior flyweight unification bout Tuesday evening at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Euro News: Peter Kadiru, Simon Zachenhuber, David Papot, More
A new German boxing team is now on the market called P2M. It's found by Axel Plass, a successful businessman, and cousins Christian and Raiko Morales, who have been in the boxing business for a few years by now. P2M has signed heavyweights Peter Kadiru (14-0), Viktor Jurk (2-0) and...
Prograis: I Think Crawford Can Go To 154, I Don't Think He Can Beat Jermell Charlo
Although he’s remained mostly mum, Terence Crawford has revealed to the boxing world that his ambitions are as high as ever. The soft-spoken WBO belt holder at 147-pounds is scheduled to return to the ring in December, against dangerous puncher David Avanesyan. Crawford had failed in his attempt to...
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
Hearn: Fury Doing an Unwanted Trilogy, But Chisora Will Give Everything in The Fight
Eddie Hearn, who worked for several years with heavyweight contender Derek Chisora, believes the boxer's upcoming trilogy fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury will be a hard sell. Fury will face Chisora for the third time at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3. After his last fight, a decision...
Uriah Hall: If There's A Potential Chance To Fight Jake Paul, I'll Do It, So I Can Expose Him
GLENDALE, Arizona – Uriah Hall has the same objective as Le’Veon Bell. Hall’s plan is to win their four-round fight Saturday night and immediately become a candidate to box Jake Paul if the social media sensation defeats Anderson Silva in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena.
Shadasia Green Batters, Stops Ogleidis Suarez After 5th Round On Paul-Silva Undercard
GLENDALE, Arizona – One of the few finishers in women’s boxing stopped another opponent Saturday night. Undefeated Shadasia Green battered Ogleidis Suarez to her head and body until Suarez’s corner men determined that she shouldn’t take any more punishment following the fifth round of their eight-round super middleweight match on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena.
Vasiliy Lomachenko Views Shakur Stevenson As More Difficult Fight Than Devin Haney
Having spent nearly one full year out of the ring while aiding his native land of Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion, Vasiliy Lomachenko is excited to make his return to the ring. Officially, the 34-year-old will attempt to re-establish his dominance when he takes on Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday night in Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Vasiliy Lomachenko Wins Tough Decision Over a Game Jamaine Ortiz
Vasiliy Lomachenko stood on the doorstep of becoming an undisputed world champion just a few short months ago. Following George Kambosos’s unexpected victory over Teofimo Lopez, the Australian native brazenly choose the former two-time Olympic gold medalist as his next opponent. While Lomachenko was flattered and honored, he ultimately...
