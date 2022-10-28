Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
I've been testing Google Pixel 7 Pro — and it blows away the Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Pixel 7 Pro's superior cameras and much lower price make it a no-brainer versus the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
pocketnow.com
OnePlus Nord N300 vs Samsung Galaxy A53: Which should you buy?
OnePlus recently unveiled its Nord N300 5G budget smartphone. Priced at $228, it offers an excellent balance of specs and features. It's the first OnePlus smartphone in the US to use a MediaTek chipset (the Dimensity 810). Samsung Galaxy A53 is another device that is very popular in the budget segment, but it costs $120 more than the OnePlus Nord N300, priced at $350. So, is it worth spending an extra $120 on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, or should you go for the OnePlus Nord N300? Let's find out.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 13 Pro Specs Leak: 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & More
The Xiaomi 13 Pro specs have just leaked, courtesy of Yogesh Brar, a tipster. We’re not sure how much of this is speculation, but he simply shared the specs in a tweet, and that’s it. We didn’t get any additional info. The Xiaomi 13 Pro leak suggests...
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
getnews.info
Veger Unveils Its Portable Carry-around Power Banks, The PlugOn Pro C, and PlugOn Pro L Mini Power Banks
Veger, an industry leader in mobile charging solutions, is pleased to introduce yet another string of innovative products, the PlugOn Pro C and PlugOn Pro L mini power banks with inbuilt Type C and Lightning connectors, respectively. With the PlugOn Pro C and PlugOn Pro L mini power banks, Veger focuses on making charging with power banks unstressful. The new Veger power banks eliminate the stress of carrying bulky power banks around.
Android Headlines
Android Flagships May Switch To Solid-State Power & Volume Buttons
The iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a series of tweets about the iPhone 15 (Pro) and its possible specifications. One of the features that Kuo says might come to the iPhone 15 series is solid-state power and volume buttons. However, he says flagship Android smartphones will also follow the trend and switch to these kinds of buttons.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is tipped to launch soon following a fresh Geekbench leak
Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage Chinese Tech. The Redmi Note series of smartphones has proven so successful that its latest flagship has even been the first to the new class-leading ISOCELL HPX image sensor among Xiaomi mobile devices in 2022. However, it has also become one of the main targets for the OEM's mystifying and arcane attitude to product names over the years.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped for an upgrade to One UI 5 based on Android 13
Samsung is rumored to have abandoned the Fan Edition versions of its Galaxy S-series flagship Android smartphones in 2022. It is not, however, slated to have ditched them in terms of software, as their most recent iteration, the S21 FE, is said to get no less than 4 major upgrades during its lifetime. The first of these might be one the way, and sooner rather than later.
Android Authority
Leak suggests Xiaomi 13 Pro will get the $15 million camera upgrade
Also on the cards — Leica color processing, a larger battery, and the latest Qualcomm chip. Specs of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have leaked, suggesting the phone will get an upgraded primary shooter. A slightly larger battery, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and other refreshes are also...
Google Pixel 7 review: cracking camera at a good price
Google appears to have triumphed again. The new Pixel 7 offers the same the top-flight software, camera and smart AI systems that have made its phones winners, but at a knockdown price that significantly undercuts rivals. Costing £599 ($899/A$1,299) it sits in between the top £849 Pixel 7 Pro and...
Report: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting a serious camera boost
If you thought the S22 Ultra was good in the dark, you ain't seen nothing yet
Extensive test compares iPhone 14 5G speeds to iPhone 13
All iPhone 14 models offer a speedier 5G connection when compared to the iPhone 13 series counterpart. A month after the new models have been released, an extensive test shows that customers all over the globe are getting a speedier 5G connection with the latest iPhone models. The test was...
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Android Headlines
Xiaomi's Redmi Launches The World's Fastest-Charging Smartphone
Redmi has just announced the world’s fastest-charging smartphone. The company announced its Redmi Note 12 series of devices, consisting out of four devices. One of them offers the fastest charging around, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. Redmi just launched the world’s fastest-charging smartphone, it supports 210W charging.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X86: 86-inch and 4K Smart TV launches with 20 W built-in speakers
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Smart TV X86 during today's Redmi Note 12 series launch event. Having also announced the Book Air 13 and new Redmi projectors, the Redmi Smart TV X86 is undoubtedly the largest device presented today. Specifically, the Smart TV measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, within which Xiaomi has included an 86-inch display.
Android Headlines
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
pocketnow.com
U.S. Galaxy S22 getting Android 13 today (One UI 5)
After weeks and weeks of testing, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in the United States today. The confirmation comes from the reputed Samsung publication SamMobile. Samsung first started to roll out the One UI...
CNET
Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Fold 4: The Differences Between Samsung's Foldable Phones
Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its annual Unpacked event in August, marking a continuation of the phonemaker's efforts to take foldable phones to the mainstream. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,800 (£1,649, AU$2,499), while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start at $1,000 (£999, AU$1,499) -- each the same price as its predecessor.
