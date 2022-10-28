ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

PIX11

Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
COPIAGUE, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Missing Long Island girl found; 18-year-old man arrested: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the man’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
COPIAGUE, NY
NBC New York

5 Wanted for Staten Island High School Shooting Fled in Stolen Car: Cops

The five suspects being sought in Tuesday's shooting of a 14-year-old student outside a Staten Island school took off in a reportedly stolen vehicle, according to authorities. New surveillance images released by the NYPD on Saturday show the silver 2004 Toyota Corolla officials said was reported stolen on Monday, one day before the shooting, and used to flee the scene.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

