Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx.
Long Island husband and wife fatally struck by car while crossing the street
A Long Island couple was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash on Long Island
Investigators say Donnell Hill, 50, lost control of his Dodge Charger while speeding down Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday night.
Police Investigate After Gunshots Fired In Broad Daylight At Occupied Vehicle In Riverhead
Authorities asked the public for information after gunshots were fired at an occupied vehicle on Long Island. Police responded to a report of gunshots in Riverhead at a location in the area of Doctor's Path north of Northville Turnpike at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
Suspect At Large After East Patchogue Woman Shot, Killed In Coram
A suspect is at large after the fatal overnight shooting of a woman on Long Island. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Coram. Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road. When officers arrived,...
Chain-Reaction North Amityville DWAI Crash Leaves Copiague Man Seriously Injured: Police
A chain-reaction Long Island crash involving an allegedly impaired driver left one person seriously injured overnight. It happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at about 8:30 p.m. in North Amityville. A Seaford man was driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2006...
Trio At Large After Breaking Into Great Neck Home While Residents Were Sleeping, Police Say
Three suspects are on the run after allegedly burglarizing a home on Long Island while the residents were sleeping. The burglary took place in Great Neck around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on West End Drive. According to Nassau County Police Department detectives, a 42-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman...
LI Optimum cable repairman helped friend who ditched ghost gun in front of police escape: DA
A cable repairman for Optimum helped a friend escape police after he was caught with a ghost gun in his hand, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
Suffolk police: Impaired driver caused North Amityville multi-car crash
Police say 26-year-old Tristan McLaughlin was driving on Route 110 around 8:30 p.m. when he rear-ended Juan Espinal Torres's car as he was waiting to make a left turn.
Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
North White Plains Stop & Shop Customer Receives Counterfeit Bills From Checkout Machine: PD
A customer using a self-checkout machine at a Westchester County grocery store received counterfeit bills as change, police say. On Monday, Oct. 24 at around 4 p.m., North Castle Police received a call from a person who reported receiving two $10 bills from a Stop & Shop in North White Plains at 670 North Broadway, according to police.
Missing Long Island girl found; 18-year-old man arrested: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the man’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
VIDEO: Group beats, robs teen inside Queens subway station, use stolen debit card after
Police are searching for a group of five females accused of violently robbing a teen girl inside a Queens subway station on Thursday, authorities said.
Cash reward offered for information on Ulta Beauty grand larceny on Oct. 9
Police are searching for the woman they say stole approximately $1,760 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty on Sunrise Highway on Oct. 9.
Man, 18, arrested after missing girl, 12, found 'unharmed' at his LI home: police
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl was found at his Long Island home Friday morning, police said.
5 Wanted for Staten Island High School Shooting Fled in Stolen Car: Cops
The five suspects being sought in Tuesday's shooting of a 14-year-old student outside a Staten Island school took off in a reportedly stolen vehicle, according to authorities. New surveillance images released by the NYPD on Saturday show the silver 2004 Toyota Corolla officials said was reported stolen on Monday, one day before the shooting, and used to flee the scene.
