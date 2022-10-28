ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

Slater, Valletta Set Sights on 94th Assembly District Seat

The race for the 94th Assembly District seat pits Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater against Carmel resident and first-time candidate Kathleen Valletta. They are running Nov. 8 to succeed Kevin Byrne, who is running unopposed for Putnam County Executive to replace MaryEllen Odell. Odell is term limited. Slater, who was re-elected...
YORKTOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Challenger Takes on Burdick in 93rd Assembly District Bid

Assemblyman Chris Burdick (D-Bedford) is running for a second term representing the 93rd Assembly District that includes the towns of Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge and part of White Plains. A longtime Bedford resident, Burdick had been the town’s first Democratic supervisor...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New York State wage hike

The minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester is set to rise by a dollar an hour on December 31, from $13.20 to $14.20. The action follows a statutorily required economic analysis conducted by the state which found evidence of pressure for wages to rise during a continued pandemic-driven labor shortage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
peekskillherald.com

MOD developers share updated proposals for Crompond Road project

Cortlandt residents will have an opportunity to comment on the scaled down version of the Medical Oriented District (MOD) at an upcoming public hearing the town has yet to schedule. This is after Monday’s meeting where developers showed new plans for fewer buildings on the 69-acre site on Crompond Road across from NY Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. The issues of neighborhood integration, traffic mitigation and environmental protection are still key factors in moving the project forward.
CORTLANDT, NY
News Channel 34

Marc Molinaro profile

Marc Molinaro has spent his entire adult life in public service, staying close to where he grew up. Elected trustee of the small Hudson Valley Village of Tivoli at the age of 18, he became Mayor at 19. He says he did everything, whether that meant collecting trash, helping to fix a sewer main break or overseeing the rebuilding of a water system.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!

I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
BROOKLYN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Fleming, Ellner Compete for Albano Putnam Legislature Seat

Putnam County Legislator Carl Albano is vacating his District 5 seat after 12 years, opening the door for a new member on the nine-member board that currently has only one Democrat. Vying for the position is former Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming, who is running on the Democratic and Tax Watch...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hildenbrand, McCall Renew Some of Last Year’s Debate in New Castle

Last year’s New Castle Town Board elections turned out to be a referendum on the merits and demerits of the controversial Form Based Code that would have altered the zoning in the heart of downtown Chappaqua. While that proposal has been apparently relegated to history, the tension that flowed...
NEW CASTLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy