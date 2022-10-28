Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx ZooBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
theexaminernews.com
Slater, Valletta Set Sights on 94th Assembly District Seat
The race for the 94th Assembly District seat pits Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater against Carmel resident and first-time candidate Kathleen Valletta. They are running Nov. 8 to succeed Kevin Byrne, who is running unopposed for Putnam County Executive to replace MaryEllen Odell. Odell is term limited. Slater, who was re-elected...
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
theexaminernews.com
White Plains Challenger Takes on Burdick in 93rd Assembly District Bid
Assemblyman Chris Burdick (D-Bedford) is running for a second term representing the 93rd Assembly District that includes the towns of Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge and part of White Plains. A longtime Bedford resident, Burdick had been the town’s first Democratic supervisor...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New York State wage hike
The minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester is set to rise by a dollar an hour on December 31, from $13.20 to $14.20. The action follows a statutorily required economic analysis conducted by the state which found evidence of pressure for wages to rise during a continued pandemic-driven labor shortage.
Midterm Election: Long Island residents take advantage of early voting
Long Island residents are taking advantage of early voting for the midterm election.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
peekskillherald.com
MOD developers share updated proposals for Crompond Road project
Cortlandt residents will have an opportunity to comment on the scaled down version of the Medical Oriented District (MOD) at an upcoming public hearing the town has yet to schedule. This is after Monday’s meeting where developers showed new plans for fewer buildings on the 69-acre site on Crompond Road across from NY Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. The issues of neighborhood integration, traffic mitigation and environmental protection are still key factors in moving the project forward.
Marc Molinaro profile
Marc Molinaro has spent his entire adult life in public service, staying close to where he grew up. Elected trustee of the small Hudson Valley Village of Tivoli at the age of 18, he became Mayor at 19. He says he did everything, whether that meant collecting trash, helping to fix a sewer main break or overseeing the rebuilding of a water system.
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
eastnewyork.com
Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!
I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
theexaminernews.com
Fleming, Ellner Compete for Albano Putnam Legislature Seat
Putnam County Legislator Carl Albano is vacating his District 5 seat after 12 years, opening the door for a new member on the nine-member board that currently has only one Democrat. Vying for the position is former Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming, who is running on the Democratic and Tax Watch...
Gov. Kathy Hochul makes campaign stops on Long Island ahead of midterm elections
Gov. Kathy Hochul is making several campaign stops on Long Island ahead of the upcoming election.
theexaminernews.com
Hildenbrand, McCall Renew Some of Last Year’s Debate in New Castle
Last year’s New Castle Town Board elections turned out to be a referendum on the merits and demerits of the controversial Form Based Code that would have altered the zoning in the heart of downtown Chappaqua. While that proposal has been apparently relegated to history, the tension that flowed...
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19
Tatiana Cunningham is the founder of the Capital of New York State (CNYS) Black Expo, whose mission is to promote economic growth and business opportunities across New York State.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
Poll workers proud of turnout for first day of early voting
Early voting stretches on for nine days at 14 locations across Monroe County.
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
How safe is New York State as a place to live? I'm sure there will be tons of opinions coming from New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers, alike. But when it comes down to facts and statistics, WalletHub actually conducted a study to determine the safest and most dangerous states in America.
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
