ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Relief for Spain as Álvaro Morata’s injury not serious

MADRID (AP) — There was some relief for Spain after tests carried out over the weekend showed no serious injury for Atlético Madrid striker Álvaro Morata. Morata had to be substituted on Saturday after hurting his right ankle in the team’s 3-2 loss at Cádiz in the Spanish league.
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who is playing like a future Ballon d'Or winner?

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC

British Cycling: Brian Facer leaves as chief executive after recent controversies

British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement. Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell. In September, it also apologised for recommending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy