NBC Sports
Shilese Jones leads the way for U.S. women in world gymnastics championships qualifying
The U.S. had the top score — 167.263 points — of the first three teams to compete on the first of two days of women’s qualifying. The other top nations, including China and Brazil, compete Sunday as fields are determined for the eight-team final, 24-gymnast all-around final and eight-gymnast apparatus finals next week.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England through 2 of 10 subdivisions (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 3. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998...
Euros winner Hannah Hampton dropped by England over attitude
Hannah Hampton, a member of England’s victorious Euro 2022 squad, has been dropped by Sarina Wiegman because of her behaviour and attitude
BBC
Eilish McColgan: 'Wee sniff' of success gives Scot hope of global medal
Eilish McColgan says "having a wee sniff" of major success this year has finally given her belief that a global medal is within her capabilities. Illness contributed to a disappointing World Championships, but the Scot claimed Commonwealth Games 10,000m gold and 5,000m silver, plus European 10,000m bronze later in the summer.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
It's official: John 5 confirmed as new Mötley Crüe touring guitarist
The worst-kept secret in showbiz is now a reality: Mötley Crüe release statement thanking Mick Mars for his service and confirming his replacement
tennisuptodate.com
Dramatic coaching split for Garcia ahead of WTA Finals: "I preferred to cut rather than tear"
Carolina Garcia parted ways with her coach just days before the WTA Finals were set to begin in Forth Worth. The French player will be playing at her first WTA Finals due to a dream season which saw her hit an even higher peak than several years ago when she won back-to-back WTA 1000 trophies. Garcia started working with her coach last year and since then they have been able to completely transform her career.
Yardbarker
"No point in prolonging it artificially" - Garcia's coach leaves days before WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia experienced the finest season of her career this year winning multiple trophies and securing a place at the WTA Finals. She struggled with her tennis for quite a while after experiencing an initial breakthrough many years ago, so the season seemed to come out of nowhere. Bertrand Perret, who was her coach at the time, deserves a lot of the credit. He isn't anymore as he left her team just days before the start of the WTA Finals and in an interview with L'Equipe, he explained why.
tennisuptodate.com
Daniil Medvedev will not participate at inaugural United Cup due to the tournament's ban on Russian players
Former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev will be unable to compete at the new United Cup ahead of the Australian Open in January after the tournament director confirmed that Russia and Belarus would be banned from the mixed-gender event. Eighteen nations are set to face off with qualification based on ranking...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
TMZ.com
Undefeated Boxer Cam Shaw Dead At 25 After Snorkeling in Australia
Cam Shaw -- an undefeated boxer from the U.K. -- tragically passed away this week ... after drowning while snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. He was only 25 years old. The 4-0 featherweight fighter and his girlfriend met up with two of his friends in Cairns --...
swimswam.com
(RACE VIDEO): Watch Katie Ledecky’s Twitter-Trending World Record in the 1500 Free
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) American Katie Ledecky broke the World Record in the 1500 free on Saturday evening in Toronto, knocking almost 10 seconds off the old standard in her first-ever entry in the event. Much has...
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
BBC
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB women secure team final place in Liverpool
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Great Britain's women have qualified for the team final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool. The team of Alice...
NBC Sports
Starr Andrews rallies for Skate Canada runner-up with career-best performance
Starr Andrews put up the top free skate of her international career, moving from fifth place to take runner-up at Skate Canada, matching the best full-fledged Grand Prix finish for an American woman in six years. Andrews, 21, landed six triple jumps in the free skate in Mississauga, Ontario, to...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Canada could match England up front - Katy Daley-Mclean
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 03:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Canada "could match" England's forwards dominance in next Saturday's World Cup semi-final, says former Red Roses captain Katy Daley-Mclean. England's pack...
France 24
Modern Pentathlon hopes Warrior mentality overcomes Olympic obstacles
Riding was voted out by the national federations -- 81 percent to 19 percent -- last November after the shocking scenes in Tokyo where a German coach was seen to punch Saint Boy, one of the horses. But it is unlikely cavalry officers caught behind enemy lines, who were the...
NBC Sports
At Skate Canada, surprise men’s and women’s leaders after short programs
Japan’s Kao Miura bettered countryman and world champion Shoma Uno in the short program at Skate Canada, which produced surprise men’s and women’s leaders. Miura, fourth at last season’s Japan Championships, landed two quadruple jumps in his short program in Mississauga, Ontario. He tallied 94.06 points, distancing Uno by 4.08 going into Saturday’s free skate. Uno botched a planned quad-triple combination.
