New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Arizona’s Vigilante Ballot Watchers Are Also Being Watched
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—On a postcard-perfect fall day in the Phoenix suburbs, Steven Martin arrived at an early voting location not to cast his own ballot, but to do something else: see if anyone else was there to intimidate someone else casting theirs.“I was going to film some filmers,” said Martin, a retiree from Scottsdale.Not long after, Brian Curry, a semi-retired Phoenix man who delivers with GrubHub, stopped by to hand out Chips Ahoy cookies to poll volunteers and keep an eye on voters. “I think our democracy is in peril,” he said. “I’ve never thought that before.”There wasn’t much to film,...
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
kjzz.org
Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona
The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
AZFamily
Video shows shootout outside of Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!. Teacher encouraging kids through the Cardinals.
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
KOLD-TV
Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in 2023. Twain revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Phoenix next year. She will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets can be purchased HERE. The tour...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
12news.com
Rewind: Week 9 Friday Night Fever
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 9 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 28 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Paradise Valley defeats West Point 42-41 On the...
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
KTAR.com
SRP to add 2 battery storage systems to the Valley in 2024
PHOENIX — Salt River Project announced Thursday it has entered into a contract that’ll bring online two grid-charged battery storage systems in the Phoenix area by summer 2024. The storage systems will have a combined output of 340 megawatts, equivalent to enough energy to power over 76,000 average...
Eastern Progress
Red-hot Wildcats to wrap season against Oregon, ASU: 'I don’t think any of these teams stand a chance'
Following a 1-0 home loss to Cal on Oct. 2, the UA’s soccer team sat at 3-5-2. The Wildcats were dead last in the Pac-12 Conference standings, with all hopes of a postseason berth fading away. Coach Becca Moros didn’t panic. “We’ve got to keep pushing, and I...
East Valley Tribune
Tempers flare during Council NDO debates
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ASU hosts UCLA in late window this coming Saturday
The Pac-12 on Sunday released several kickoff times for Saturday that remained to be decided a week prior to their scheduling. The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Saturday. The game will air on FS1. UCLA was...
kjzz.org
Chandler to officially allow fireworks on Diwali
The city of Chandler will now formally recognize Diwali, the five day Festival of Lights, as a time when people can sell and use permissible fireworks. The city will allow vendors to sell fireworks two days before the festival until the third day of the celebration. People will then be able to launch these fireworks on the second and third days of Diwali, which is celebrated sometime between mid-October and mid-November.
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
fox10phoenix.com
Video captures hammer attack on Phoenix light rail passenger
A man has been arrested for attacking a passenger on the light rail with a hammer in Phoenix - and the disturbing scene was caught on video by a witness. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
