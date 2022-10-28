Read full article on original website
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
BBC
Lampard says consistency is next step
Frank Lampard has challenged his Everton players to find consistency in the next stage of their progress under his management. The Toffees impressed in a fine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, ending a run of three defeats in a row. As they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday,...
SB Nation
Gallagher: ‘We were not good enough individually or as a team’
Not sure why it’s young Conor Gallagher who got trotted out for some quotes after the embarrassment of a 4-1 defeat against Brighton, but I suppose it shows good maturity and leadership from the 22-year-old. And it’s not like we would ever expect anything more than the usual perfunctory words anyway, and Gallagher certainly delivered in that regard.
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
NBC Sports
Arsenal clobbers Nottingham Forest; Bukayo Saka injured early
Arsenal hammered Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium but the big win came at a potentially significant cost. England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka subbed off the pitch before the half-hour mark, having assisted Gabriel Martinelli’s opener before going down with an apparent leg injury. Reiss...
BBC
EFL: Championship, League One & Two updates, plus Squad Goals
Burnley have just come so close to nabbing a winner against Reading. Anass Zaroury tries his luck from 12 yards out but Royals keeper Joe Lumley makes the stop. He was named the Championship goalkeeper of the season last term and Lee Nicholls has come up with a big save for Huddersfield here as he denies Tyler Burey.
BBC
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?
Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
BBC
Leeds Rhinos to become first British side to make matchday payments to women's team
Leeds are to become the first British rugby league club to make matchday payments to their women's team. The reigning Super League champions are to offer win bonuses and other "meritocratic" payments from 2023. The new scheme is the latest phase of the Rhinos' long-term goal to develop a fully...
Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return
Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's stunning strike in a 1-0 win over Leicester, as Chelsea boss Graham Potter suffered a nightmare return to Brighton with a 4-1 defeat on Saturday. Crystal Palace moved into the top half with a 1-0 win over Southampton as Odsonne Edouard slotted home the only goal at Selhurst Park.
6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games.
BBC
Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold says 'something's not going right' after Leeds defeat
Trent Alexander-Arnold has said "something's not going right" with Liverpool after they fell to a second successive Premier League defeat. Liverpool were beaten 2-1 at home by Leeds on Saturday, a week after a shock 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. Defender Alexander-Arnold said the Reds still have self-belief, but said...
BBC
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic and Scotland striker opens up on fall from grace
Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths admits his career as a professional footballer could be over, although he retains hope a manager will "pick up the phone". The 32-year-old has been without a club for five months and is currently training with Livingston. Griffiths has also opened up to...
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David de Gea may appear surplus to requirements for Spain but he remains pivotal to Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. The goalkeeper was outstanding in United’s 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, producing three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in Spain that he has been cut from his nation’s World Cup squad.
NBC Sports
Weston McKennie joins De la Torre with pre-World Cup injuries for USMNT
USMNT fans can add Weston McKennie’s status to their list of concerns for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. McKennie will miss at least two weeks, according to reports, after suffering an injury before halftime of Juventus’ 1-0 win over Lecce on Saturday. It’s a significant short-term issue...
ESPN
Kevin De Bruyne free kick carries Man City to narrow victory over Leicester
A sensational free kick from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. De Bruyne's strike in the 49th minute curled around the wall and hit the inside of the left post before crossing the line, leaving no chance for Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
SB Nation
On This Day (29 October 1932): Sunderland beat the weather to run riot
Much has been made of Sunderland’s lack of strikers recently, although the goals have kept coming without the presence of the preferred centre forwards. It was the same story 90 years ago, when even without first choice number 9 Benny Yorston in the side the Lads put seven past Bolton Wanderers.
